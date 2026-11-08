ANC Leads 2026 Local Elections with 30% of Vote in Midrand Announcement

The ANC secured 30% of the vote in the 2026 South African local government elections, leading the IEC announcement in Midrand on November 8, 2026, while President Ramaphosa urges coalition cooperation.

The African National Congress (ANC) emerged as the leading political force in the 2026 local government elections, securing 30% of the national vote despite a significant decline from previous standings. The Electoral Commission of South Africa ( IEC) officially announced these results at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng, on Sunday, 8 November 2026. This outcome marks a pivotal moment in South African municipal politics, reflecting shifting voter allegiances across the country.

Election Results and Party Performance

The Democratic Alliance (DA) finished in second place with 24.64% of the vote, securing 1 695 council seats nationwide. The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party followed closely with 9.76% of the vote, obtaining 785 seats. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secured 6.22% of the vote, which translated into 588 council seats. ActionSA obtained 5.67% of the vote and 313 seats, rounding out the top five political entities in this contest.

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In terms of direct municipal control, the ANC secured outright majorities in 53 municipalities and emerged as the leading party in an additional 128 municipalities. The DA obtained outright control in 12 municipalities and emerged as the leading party in 32 municipalities. The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) secured five municipalities outright and emerged as the leading party in 19, while the MK Party obtained outright control in three municipalities and emerged as the leading party in 19.

Leadership Changes and Coalition Dynamics

IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo confirmed that 74 of the 213 councils had outright majorities. This left the remaining councils without a single party holding an outright majority, setting the stage for complex coalition negotiations in key urban centers. The results are expected to shape the administration of several municipalities, with potential leadership changes anticipated in Joburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhululani.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the gathering at the Gallagher Convention Centre, calling on political parties to put the interests of residents first. He acknowledged that the elections had taken place against a difficult socioeconomic backdrop and cited continued shortcomings in municipal service delivery. Ramaphosa emphasized that the people had made their political choices freely and would hold their elected representatives accountable.

Turnout Statistics and Operational Details

The IEC chairperson revealed that approximately 14.9 million South Africans had participated in the elections out of 29.2 million registered voters. This placed the national voter turnout at 52%. A total of 520 political parties and 626 independent candidates contested the elections, competing for 10 526 council seats. These included 4 485 ward seats, 4 340 Proportional Representation (PR) seats, and 707 district seats.

Moepya stated that an additional 994 district council seats representing the remaining 60% component of district council representation will be filled through the nomination of councillors by local municipalities in accordance with the legislative framework. In Douglas, Northern Cape, ballot papers were destroyed by activists of a political party before they could be counted, highlighting operational challenges in certain areas.

Ramaphosa Calls for Swift Council Establishment

President Ramaphosa congratulated the newly elected councillors, reminding them that their responsibilities extended beyond securing positions in municipal councils. He urged elected representatives to prioritize the needs of residents rather than personal ambitions or political interests. Ramaphosa stated that public office is a privilege that carries a responsibility of service and that the work of serving the people must now begin.

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He urged political parties to approach coalition negotiations with a commitment to cooperation and the public good. Ramaphosa warned that talks should not become power struggles centred on political positions, privileges, and the distribution of authority. He noted that people did not cast their votes so that their representatives could spend the next five years fighting amongst themselves.

IEC Operational Review and Technology

IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo used the results announcement to reflect on the commission's performance. He described the conclusion of the elections as an opportunity to account for the voting process, operational capacity, technological infrastructure, human resource capacity, and institutional systems. Mamabolo described the organization of an election of this scale as one of the most complex undertakings by a public institution.

The CEO highlighted several operational developments introduced for the 2026 elections, including the establishment of a virtual results operations centre. The role of voting management devices (VMDs) was critical in facilitating voting station operations, with approximately 188 000 personnel recruited to support the electoral process. To strengthen the commission's technological capacity, an additional 16 000 VMDs were deployed, including 8 000 supplied by the Gauteng provincial government.