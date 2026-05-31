ANC Leadership Tensions and Kenyan MPs' Football Frenzy

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has dismissed claims that he is being defied by Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli, stating that he is the boss of the ANC and Luthuli House. Meanwhile, in Kenya, MPs have been trading football banter in parliament after Arsenal won the English premiership, with even President William Ruto expressing his joy at the North Londoners' victory.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has dismissed claims that he is being defied by Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli , stating that he is the boss of the ANC and Luthuli House.

This comes after a recent media conference where Mbalula dressed in a power suit to emphasize his authority. The two ANC leaders have a long history, with Ntuli working as a staffer for the ANC kindergarten when Mbalula held a similar position at the ANC Youth League. The tension between them has been highlighted by their recent disagreement over who should represent the party on parliament's impeachment committee.

Meanwhile, in Kenya, MPs have been trading football banter in parliament after Arsenal won the English premiership, with even President William Ruto expressing his joy at the North Londoners' victory. In other news, SACP boss Solly Mapaila has hosted his long-awaited 'conference of the left', but the proceedings seemed to indicate that the socialist revolution is as distant a mirage as ever.

Notable absentees from the meeting included Zwelinzima Vavi, Blade Nzimande, and Mbaks, who seems to have lost interest in the left-wing cause. The conference was attended by Julius Malema, Mapaila himself, Ace Magashule, and Tony Yengeni, who has been accused of selling his socialist soul for a discounted Mercedes-Benz SUV





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