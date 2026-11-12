ANC Leadership Survives Pressure After Election Defeat

The African National Congress NEC meets to finalize coalition strategies after losing significant vote share, with President Ramaphosa retaining leadership amidst calls for opposition.

The African National Congress leadership has successfully consolidated its position following a severe electoral setback in last week's local government elections, which saw the party's national support drop to 30.76% from 45.59% in 2021. During a marathon meeting of the national executive committee in Boksburg on Thursday, no members demanded the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa or the dissolution of the leadership body.

NEC Deliberations on Coalition Strategy

The core focus of the Thursday deliberations centered on finalizing a post-election survival strategy that prioritizes coalition negotiations over internal purges. Party spokesperson Mahlengi Bengu publicly dismissed rumors regarding the president's exit, stating that the leadership is united and that there is no pressure for Ramaphosa to leave office. The discussions remained strictly within the bounds of determining mandates for coalition negotiators as the party enters a weakened position across dozens of hung councils.

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Competing Views on Opposition Role

Despite the internal stability, former president Thabo Mbeki has urged national leaders to take accountability for the poor performance by stepping into opposition. Mbeki argued that going into opposition would allow the party to reflect and rebuild its structures and support base from the ground up. This position contrasts with the stance held by current leadership, who have not yet agreed to such a significant retreat from municipal power.

Impact on Government of National Unity

The outcomes of these coalition negotiations will significantly impact the government of national unity, particularly given the Democratic Alliance's push for a grand coalition model. The Democratic Alliance has argued that the party with the highest vote share in each metro should claim the mayoral chain, which would hand leadership in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhhu, and Nelson Mandela Bay to the opposition. Such an arrangement would leave the African National Congress only in Mangaung and Buffalo City, challenging the current power dynamics.

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Framework for Localized Negotiations

Instead of adopting a rigid national formula, the leadership is expected to revise its 2024 coalition framework in favor of municipality-by-municipality deals that account for local dynamics. Political analyst Louw Nel noted that a partnership between the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance in Gauteng could be replicated in Nelson Mandela Bay and Mangaung to block the African National Congress from being displaced by the MK party in eThekwini.

Coordination Among Opposition Parties

Other political actors, including the MK party, the IFP, the SACP, and the EFF, held separate talks at the Boksburg venue to coordinate their own strategies against the statutory clock. The Democratic Alliance also held parallel discussions with ActionSA, the IFP, and the Patriotic Alliance to strengthen their negotiating positions. The final decisions reached by these competing factions will determine the stability of provincial unity governments and the national legislative agenda in the coming months.