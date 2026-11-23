ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior party officials paid respects to former Deputy President Maureen Mlambo-Ngcuka at her Sandton home, honoring her legacy in mining transformation.

South African political leaders gathered in Morningside, Sandton, on Saturday to pay their final respects to Maureen Mlambo-Ngcuka, the former Deputy President of South Africa. The gathering took place at her family home, where senior figures from the African National Congress ( ANC) came together to express their deepest condolences to the Mlambo and Ngcuka families. This somber visit marked a significant moment of unity for the ruling party as it mourns one of its most iconic historical figures. The delegation included the highest echelon of party leadership, underscoring the profound impact Mlambo-Ngcuka had on the nation's political and economic landscape.

Leadership Payes Respects to Late Politician

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa led the National Executive Committee (NEC) delegation to the Sandton residence. He was accompanied by key party stalwarts, including Secretary General Fikile Mbalula, former President Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy, and former Member of the National Assembly Pamela Tshwete. The presence of such a high-profile group highlighted the deep reverence held for Mlambo-Ngcuka within the movement. The visit served not only as a gesture of mourning but also as a public display of solidarity with the bereaved families during this difficult time.

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Legacy in Mining Sector Transformation

Secretary General Fikile Mbalula spoke directly outside the family home, emphasizing Mlambo-Ngcuka's pivotal role in reshaping South Africa's resource sectors. He noted that her contribution to the country's development is most visibly evident in the transformation of the mining and minerals sector. Mbalula highlighted that her tenure as Minister of Minerals and Energy laid the groundwork for significant changes in how the industry operates. His comments framed her political career as a driving force behind structural reforms that benefited previously disadvantaged groups.

Mlambo-Ngcuka achieved historic milestones in South African politics, notably becoming the nation's first woman Deputy President in 2005. Mbalula described her service as Deputy President as perfect, noting that she correctly asserted ANC policies and affirmed the rights of black people, particularly Africans. He stated that everything seen in the country today regarding mining and minerals affirmation can be traced back to her leadership. Her work ensured that policies were implemented in a manner that aligned with the broader goals of economic inclusion and representation.

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Sad Passings After Medical Complications

The community of South Africa is in mourning following the news that Dr. Maureen Mlambo-Ngcuka passed away on Friday. Her death occurred after she experienced complications from a medical procedure that took place two weeks prior. The timing of her passing has sent shockwaves through the political sphere, with many leaders rushing to offer their support. The ANC has described the visit as a necessary opportunity to convey its condolences and stand with the families during this period of grief.

The gathering in Sandton brought together various tiers of political leadership, from the party president to former parliamentarians. This convergence reflects the cross-generational respect Mlambo-Ngcuka commanded within the ANC. From her early days in the liberation struggle to her ministerial roles and vice-presidency, she remained a central figure in the party's history. Her presence is deeply felt, and her absence marks a significant loss for the organization and the country at large.

Impact on National Development Policies

The reflections offered by party officials pointed to a lasting legacy in policy implementation and social transformation. Mbalula's remarks specifically tied her success to the affirmation of black people and the assertion of correct ANC policies. This suggests that her influence extended beyond symbolic representation into tangible economic shifts within the mining sector. The emphasis on these outcomes underscores the belief that her work had long-term implications for the nation's developmental trajectory.

As the ANC mourns its former Deputy President, the focus remains on the concrete achievements she leaves behind. The leadership's presence at her home in Morningside served as a testament to her stature and the respect she earned over decades of service. The condolences offered to the Mlambo and Ngcuka families were part of a broader acknowledgment of her sacrifice and dedication to the country. Her story continues to inspire conversations about representation, economic justice, and political leadership in modern South Africa.