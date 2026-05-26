ANC Leader Mbalula Urges Party Members to Refrain from Publicly Criticising Leadership

ANC leader Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has urged party members to refrain from publicly criticising the current leadership and to allow the administration space to govern 'just as they were allowed to lead'. She also urged ANC veterans to refrain from publicly criticising the party.

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Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email. Urging them to refrain from publicly criticising the current leadership and to allow the administration space to govern 'just as they were allowed to lead', Mbalula said ANC veterans, including former treasurer-general Matthew Phosa and Mavuso Msimang, have also publicly criticised the party.

Mbalula noted that despite the reservations Nelson Mandela had about how the ANC was run under Mbeki and how he handled the HIV/Aids crisis during his tenure, Mandela never publicly criticised the party. He also cautioned party members who had described Zuma's tenure as 'nine wasted years', saying 'be careful because in those nine years there are good things that happened. It is not Zuma who carried the flag of the ANC for nine years; it was the ANC.

' Mbalula also lashed out at party members who continue to leak information to the media, saying 'I’m the boss of Luthuli House. I know others don’t like it but I was elected. When you talk about Luthuli House, the face of it is me. I come after Matamela and Mashatile.

' Mbalula’s remarks come after reports emerged on Sunday that the party had missed a deadline to submit names to parliament for the ad hoc committee that would determine whether Ramaphosa should face an impeachment inquiry. It is alleged that Mbalula and ANC parliamentary chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli disagreed over who the party should deploy to serve on the committee





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ANC Leadership Criticism Leadership Space Veterans Zuma Ramaphosa Committee Impeachment Inquiry Mbalula Ntuli Zuma Tenure Mandela Mbeki HIV/Aids Crisis

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