ANC Johannesburg Mayoral Selection Sparks Internal Disputes Over Procedure

The ANC's mayoral candidate selection in Johannesburg faces scrutiny as regional committee picks Loyiso Masuku, but allegations of procedural inconsistencies and deviations from party guidelines emerge.

The African National Congress ( ANC ) internal process to select its mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg has become a subject of intense debate, with party insiders revealing that regional chairperson Loyiso Masuku has emerged as the preferred candidate of the regional executive committee (REC).

However, the selection procedure has drawn criticism over claims that nomination protocols were not uniformly applied across Gauteng metropolitan regions, raising questions about compliance with party guidelines and the authority of regional structures. The controversy underscores broader tensions within the party as it prepares for upcoming local government elections, with some members arguing that deviations from standard procedures could undermine the legitimacy of the outcome.

According to sources familiar with the process, the ANC secretary-general issued instructions requiring each REC to submit three names for consideration, with at least 50% of nominees being women to adhere to internal gender parity rules. While the directive was clear, implementation varied across metros. In Johannesburg, the REC identified Masuku as its leading candidate, but the process of finalizing the additional two names involved regional office bearers (ROBs), a move that some party members believe exceeded their mandate.

A senior ANC source explained that the established practice involves REC meetings receiving nominations, deliberating on a broader pool, and voting to reduce the list to three candidates. These names then proceed through provincial oversight before reaching the national leadership. The source noted that the provincial task team (PTT), tasked with ensuring procedural compliance, was not always fully present, leading to concerns about oversight consistency.

The source stated: The PTT is supposed to oversee the process, provide ballot papers, and ensure the three highest-scoring candidates are selected through a proper vote. But in some instances, that process did not happen as it should have. Disputes are most pronounced in Johannesburg, where insiders say ROBs were involved in finalizing aspects of the submission.

Another source argued that the ANC constitution clearly vests final decision-making authority at the regional level in the REC, with working committees only making recommendations. The source asserted: The constitution says the working committee makes recommendations to the REC and the REC takes decisions. What happened in Johannesburg is being questioned because that process appears to have been altered.

In contrast, the process in Tshwane largely followed procedure, with REC members voting on multiple candidates before arriving at a compliant shortlist, though it had to be restarted after complaints. In Ekurhuleni, regional chair Nkosindiphile Xhakaza missed the list due to a tie-break that favored a female candidate.

A senior ANC leader in Johannesburg warned that the local process would likely be restarted because it was flawed, adding: How those comrades did the process was wrong and it can be challenged. There is just a feeling that people want to become mayor at all costs because they view this as the last train to be mayors. The final submissions to Luthuli House are now under scrutiny, with implications for party unity ahead of elections





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ANC Johannesburg Mayoral Election Loyiso Masuku Procedural Dispute

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ANC Internal Turmoil Over Johannesburg Mayoral Selection ProcessThe African National Congress (ANC) is embroiled in a dispute regarding the selection of its mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg. Regional executive committee (REC) member Loyiso Masuku emerged as the preferred nominee, but the process has been questioned for alleged deviations from party guidelines. Reports indicate inconsistencies across Gauteng metros, with varying adherence to the secretary-general's directive that RECs submit three names, including a minimum of 50% women. In Johannesburg, regional office bearers (ROBs) allegedly overstepped their recommendation role, while the provincial task team (PTT) oversight was reportedly incomplete. The party's constitution affirms the REC as the ultimate decision-maker, prompting some insiders to call for a restart of the Johannesburg process. In contrast, Tshwane's selection followed expected protocols, with regional chair Nkosindiphile Xhakaza excluded after a vote tie. The controversy underscores challenges in maintaining procedural uniformity within the ANC as it prepares for local elections.

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