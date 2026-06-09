ANC Internal Turmoil Over Johannesburg Mayoral Selection Process

The African National Congress (ANC) is embroiled in a dispute regarding the selection of its mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg. Regional executive committee (REC) member Loyiso Masuku emerged as the preferred nominee, but the process has been questioned for alleged deviations from party guidelines. Reports indicate inconsistencies across Gauteng metros, with varying adherence to the secretary-general's directive that RECs submit three names, including a minimum of 50% women. In Johannesburg, regional office bearers (ROBs) allegedly overstepped their recommendation role, while the provincial task team (PTT) oversight was reportedly incomplete. The party's constitution affirms the REC as the ultimate decision-maker, prompting some insiders to call for a restart of the Johannesburg process. In contrast, Tshwane's selection followed expected protocols, with regional chair Nkosindiphile Xhakaza excluded after a vote tie. The controversy underscores challenges in maintaining procedural uniformity within the ANC as it prepares for local elections.

The African National Congress ( ANC ) faces internal turmoil over its mayoral candidate selection process for the City of Johannesburg. Party insiders reveal that the regional executive committee (REC) identified regional chairperson Loyiso Masuku as the preferred candidate.

However, the nomination process has drawn widespread scrutiny and debate within the party due to allegations of non-compliance with established procedures across Gauteng's metro regions. According to sources, the ANC's secretary-general had issued clear instructions requiring RECs to submit three names, with at least 50% women nominees, in adherence to gender parity guidelines. While this directive was in place, its implementation varied, and disputes have emerged about whether proper steps were followed before submissions reached Luthuli House, the party's headquarters.

A senior ANC source explained that the standard practice involves REC meetings receiving nominations, deliberating over a broader pool, and then voting to narrow the list to three candidates. These names subsequently undergo provincial oversight, specifically by the provincial task team (PTT), which ensures procedural compliance and provides ballot papers. Concerns have been raised because the PTT was not consistently present during key stages, undermining uniform oversight.

In Johannesburg, regional office bearers (ROBs) reportedly became involved in finalising additional names beyond their mandate, which traditionally is limited to making recommendations. The REC, according to one source, did decide on Masuku as the top choice, but the ROBs were tasked with compiling supplementary names to avoid REC self-selection.

This deviation from the constitution-which states that the REC is the final decision-making body at regional level, with working committees only making recommendations-has led to accusations that the Johannesburg process was improperly altered. Meanwhile, in Tshwane, the process reportedly adhered more closely to procedure: REC members voted on multiple candidates and produced a shortlist that met ranking and gender-balance requirements.

Notably, regional chair Nkosindiphile Xhakaza did not make the final list after a tie on votes for the third position, which was resolved in favour of female candidates. Some senior ANC leaders in Johannesburg argue that the flawed process should be restarted, citing feelings of desperation among those seeking mayoral office. The controversy highlights deeper tensions within the ANC about internal democracy and the handling of candidate selections ahead of the upcoming local government elections





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ANC Johannesburg Mayoral Election Loyiso Masuku Regional Executive Committee Party Nominations Internal Dispute Gender Parity Procedural Compliance Tshwane Nkosindiphile Xhakaza

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