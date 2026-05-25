ANC Infighting Worsens Parliament's Delay in Appointing Impeachment Committee Members

The ANC missed the deadline to submit names of MPs to serve on the Phala Phala impeachment committee due to internal clashes between its leadership, sparking tensions across the legislature and delaying the committee's formation. The EFF has accused the ANC of deliberately obstructing Parliament's constitutional duty.

The EFF has blasted ANC infighting as a 'dishonest' and 'deliberate political smokescreen' over delays in appointing members to the Section 89 Impeachment Committee , accusing the ANC of deliberately obstructing Parliament 's constitutional duty.

According to well-placed sources, the party missed deadline to submit names of MPs to serve on the Phala Phala impeachment committee due to internal clashes between chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli and secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. The delays have sparked tensions across the legislature, with insiders warning that such delays mean the committee cannot be constituted and therefore cannot meet to elect a chairperson and consider a programme.

The ANC's refusal to deploy its nominees to the committee is seen as an attempt to delay and frustrate the work of the committee, undermine the implementation of Section 89 and weaken the impeachment process





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ANC EFF Impeachment Committee Parliament Section 89 Phala Phala Impeachment Committee

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Delays in ANC's names submission risk holding up Phala Phala impeachment committeeThe ANC has missed the deadline for parties to submit their nominations to serve on the Phala Phala impeachment committee, and its leaders are clashing over who should be deployed. The delays and internal disputes might jeopardize the work of the committee.

Read more »

ANC Delays in Submitting Names for Phala Phala Committee Spark TensionsThe ANC has failed to meet the deadline for submitting names of MPs to serve on the Phala Phala impeachment committee, causing delays in the process and exposing divisions within the party leadership.

Read more »

Our emperor Ramaphosa has no clothesWhat South Africans are being asked to accept about Phala Phala is not a credible account so much as a fairy tale.

Read more »

Parliamentary Subcommittee Drafts Rules for President's Impeachment InquiryRise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana proposed that the subcommittee consider drafting rules in the interim for the impeachment committee, worried about the time it could take to amend parliamentary impeachment rules, want interim ones to guide President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment committee inquiry and avoid delays in the matter relating to the theft of currency from his Phala Phala game farm. Parliament’s legal advisers recently briefed the subcommittee on the review of the National Assembly rules and proposed avenues that could be followed in drafting rules for the first impeachment inquiry against a president. The subcommittee has the responsibility of drafting the rules to amend the National Assembly’s guidelines on removing the president. This is after the Constitutional Court’s recent judgment which stripped parliament of the legal power to shield a president from facing an impeachment committee in a case where there is prima facie evidence of misconduct. The court provided an interim change in the rules pending amendment by parliament, which now has the task of amending them to ensure it holds the executive accountable.

Read more »