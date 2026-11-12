ANC Holds Power, Foreign Fighter Intercepted in SA

The ANC defends its political standing after election losses. A foreign national is stopped from joining the Ukraine war while Phuti Khomo responds to debt allegations. Read more.

The African National Congress continues to assert its dominance in South Africa n politics despite significant electoral setbacks in recent elections. ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri maintains that her party remains the most suitable option for voters, regardless of the declining vote share recorded in the 2024 general elections and local government polls. The political landscape has shifted considerably, with the ANC experiencing a drop of approximately 15% in support compared to the 2021 local government elections. This decline forced the party to secure less than half the votes in the 2024 national elections, necessitating a coalition arrangement with other political entities to maintain governance authority.

Foreign National Interception Details

Farm Attack Survival Narrative

South Africa n authorities have successfully intercepted a foreign national who was allegedly attempting to leave the country to participate in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The South Africa n Police Service confirmed that the suspect was detained by a specialized integrated multidisciplinary investigation team. This operation involved multiple high-level units including Interpol Pretoria National Central Bureau, the Hawks Crimes Against the State division, and the Serious Organised Crime Investigation based in Germiston. The effort was supported by International Law Enforcement agencies, Saps Crime Intelligence, the Modus Operandi Centre, and the Gauteng Provincial Tracking Team alongside various security companies.

Les Brett, the owner and founder of the Dung Beetle Bush School, has shared harrowing details regarding a violent attack at his game farm in the Broederstroom district. Brett, who is still recovering from his injuries alongside his wife Natasha, stated that assailants placed an AK-47 firearm in his mouth during the assault on his cottage.

Brett attributed his survival to a mechanical failure in the weapon used against him. He explained that the AK-47 had been faulty for the past two years and refused to fire its last round, preventing the fatal shot that would have otherwise ended his life during the incident this month.

Also read ANC Faces Possible Displacement From Power by 2029

Phuti Khomo Debt Allegations Response

Jacquie Khomo, the sister of television personality Phuti Khomo, has publicly addressed serious financial allegations made by television and film producer Tumelo Maimela. Maimela recently released social media videos claiming that Phuti Khomo owes money to her and members of a production crew involved in a reality television project.

During these public exchanges, Maimela also made additional accusations against Phuti Khomo, alleging that she is a gambling addict and leads a fabricated lifestyle. The dispute highlights tensions within the entertainment industry regarding unpaid debts and professional conduct among production entities and talent.

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Limpopo Assault Charges and Weather

Legal proceedings are advancing in Limpopo where a farm owner faces charges of assault with grievous bodily harm following the death of a man who was fishing on the property. Concurrently, meteorological forecasts indicate that heatwave conditions will persist across the Northern Cape, North West, Free State, and Limpopo on Friday, 13 November, with thundershowers expected in most provinces.

Parliamentary inquiries have also highlighted internal security concerns, with the police minister recently addressing questions regarding officers facing charges for corruption, drug trafficking, extortion, kidnapping, and protecting criminal syndicates. These developments underscore the complex challenges facing law enforcement and political stability in the region.