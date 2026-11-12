ANC NEC Meets on Coalition Mandate After 2026 Local Election Losses

The ANC held an extended special NEC meeting to adopt a coalition negotiations mandate after its national vote share fell to 30.76 percent, with 127 hung municipal councils. The party also cited infrastructure sabotage as a factor in its poorer performance.

The African National Congress ( ANC) held an extended special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Boksburg on Thursday to adopt a Mandating Guide for its coalition negotiations team after the November 4 local government elections.

The meeting also received reports on initial engagements with other political parties, as 127 municipal councils have no outright majority. The ANC emerged as the largest party nationally but saw its vote share fall sharply to 30.76 percent from 45.59 percent in the 2021 elections. The Democratic Alliance finished second with 24.64 percent, followed by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party with 9.76 percent.

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Coalition Talks Shape Municipal Governance

Of the country 213 municipal councils, 127 have no party with an outright majority, while 72 have a party that secured more than half the seats. Coalition negotiations will therefore play a central role in determining which political formations govern municipalities over the next five years.

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ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said the election outcome had placed a serious political responsibility on the party to listen to the people, confront its shortcomings and provide leadership as municipalities prepare to establish governments. She said the ANC response must not be reduced to negotiations for municipal positions. Bhengu said the response must address the lives of South Africans, the stability of local government and the renewal of the movement.

The party has acknowledged that worsening service delivery affected its electoral performance, but it also says there was clear sabotage through infrastructure vandalism. According to the party, electricity cables and water valves were stolen in some areas in the province prior to the elections to make people angry and discourage them from voting for the ANC in last week local government elections. The ANC has pointed to this sabotage as a factor in its reduced support.

NEC Consultations With Alliance Partners

The NEC meeting followed a series of consultations involving the ANC leadership, alliance partners and other structures to consider the election outcome. The National Working Committee met on Monday, November 9, before the ANC engaged its alliance partners, COSATU and SANCO, on Tuesday, November 10. The ANC also scheduled engagements with its Leagues and the uMkhonto we Sizwe Liberation War Veterans for Wednesday afternoon, November 11.

The engagements form part of the movement collective consideration of the election outcome and the responsibilities arising from it. The ANC meeting comes as political parties begin negotiating arrangements to establish municipal governments in councils where no party secured an outright majority. Newly elected municipal councils must hold their first meetings within 14 days of the declaration of the election results. Councillors will elect mayors, speakers and other political office-bearers during these meetings.

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The ANC Extended Special NEC will consider and adopt a Mandating Guide for its negotiations team, as coalition talks shape which political formations govern municipalities for the next five years. The ANC has said its response must go beyond positions and address the stability of local government and the renewal of the movement. The party has also faced internal debate, including the resignation of Thuthukile Zuma from the ANC Greater Johannesburg Regional Executive Committee amid disciplinary action.

Internal Party Leaders Clash And Resignations

ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji challenged former president Thabo Mbeki to explain why he did not resign when the ANC faced similar problems under his leadership. Former president Thabo Mbeki said ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa should resign if reports are true, arguing that nothing positive has come out of his presidency. Panyaza Lesufi has rejected a campaign positioning him as a potential ANC presidential candidate ahead of the party 2027 elective conference, saying his priority is organisational work.

The ANC NEC meeting is taking place as coalition negotiations begin in earnest across the country.