ANC grapples with political fallout of ConCourt ruling, calls urgent NEC meeting

The ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, has summoned an urgent special national executive committee meeting in Cape Town to address the political upheaval following the Constitutional Court's ruling on the impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa. The ruling, which effectively reinstated the impeachment process, poses significant challenges for the ANC and President Ramaphosa, as they scramble to map out their next moves.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has called an urgent special national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Cape Town on Tuesday night following the ruling of the Constitutional Court , which revived the impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa .

The ruling affects the ANC's political future and the future of President Ramaphosa. The ANC is now seeking legal advice and considering various options, including having President Ramaphosa review the panel's report or pushing for watered-down terms of reference for the impeachment committee





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ANC NEC Meeting Concourt Ruling Ramaphosa Impeachment Process Political Fallout Options Consulting Legal Experts Legal Advisers Constitutional Court Rules Independent Panel Watered-Down Terms Of Reference

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