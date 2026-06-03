ANC gives regional secretaries 30-day ultimatum: choose party or municipal job

The ANC has ordered regional secretaries and REC members to resign from municipal employment or party positions within 30 days, citing a Constitutional Court ruling and the need for full-time dedication ahead of local elections.

In a decisive move aimed at strengthening internal governance and ensuring compliance with municipal legislation, the African National Congress (ANC) has issued a directive requiring all regional secretaries to vacate their municipal employment or resign from their party positions within 30 days.

The order, signed by Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula on May 29, 2025, also applies to members of the Regional Executive Committee (REC) who hold senior municipal management roles. This directive comes ahead of the November local government elections, signaling the party's commitment to renewing its structures and addressing conflicts of interest that have long undermined local governance.

Regional secretaries are pivotal within the ANC's provincial power hierarchies, responsible for overseeing branch operations, coordinating campaigns, managing candidate selection, and executing political programs across municipalities and wards. The party has now determined that these roles cannot be treated as part-time positions while incumbents remain employed elsewhere. The directive explicitly states: 'Where the regional secretary holds employment elsewhere, the regional secretary is required, within those 30 days, either to resign from that employment or to resign as regional secretary.

' This ultimatum reflects the ANC's recognition that full-time dedication is essential for effective organizational leadership. Mbalula emphasized that the movement cannot strengthen its structures if the regional secretary is not the regional structure's full-time political and organizational anchor.

Furthermore, he argued that the ANC cannot lead the renewal of municipal government if its own elected office-bearers at the regional level are themselves embedded as senior management within municipalities. The directive cites the Constitutional Court's April 2025 ruling in Samwu vs the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs as legal authority for the crackdown. Under the Municipal Systems Act, municipal managers and officials directly accountable to them are already barred from holding political party office.

To enforce compliance, every regional secretary must convene a full committee meeting within three days of receiving the letter and require written declarations of municipal employment from every member. The audit extends beyond each region's formal boundaries to include municipalities within 100 kilometers, closing off any arrangement where an official holds a prohibited position in a neighboring area.

Reports consolidating the findings across all regions must reach the Secretary-General's office within 30 days, and the National Working Committee will receive a consolidated audit within 45 days. Mbalula's message was unequivocal: 'The movement does not stand by while its own structures weaken. The movement does not stand by while the law is honored in the breach by its own elected office-bearers.

The movement does not stand by while local government - the standing front of the movement's work in the period to Wednesday November 4 - is treated as the side-business of cadres whose duty is to lead the ANC at the regional level.

' This directive marks a significant step in the ANC's ongoing efforts to reform its internal operations and restore public confidence ahead of the crucial local elections. By demanding a clear separation between party and municipal roles, the party aims to eliminate conflicts of interest, enhance accountability, and ensure that its leaders are fully committed to their party duties. The 30-day deadline imposes a strict timeline for compliance, and the comprehensive audit mechanism ensures that no region can evade scrutiny.

As the November elections approach, this crackdown may reshape the ANC's regional leadership landscape and set a precedent for other political parties grappling with similar dual-role challenges. The party's resolve to enforce legal and ethical standards, even among its own ranks, underscores its commitment to good governance and the renewal of local government institutions. Observers will closely watch how regional secretaries respond and whether this measure effectively strengthens the ANC's grassroots machinery in the run-up to the polls





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