ANC Faces Major Losses in South African Cities as DA Leads Projections

Early election returns show the ANC losing major urban strongholds to the DA and ActionSA. The African National Congress must now navigate complex coalition negotiations to retain municipal power.

Early projections from the November 4 local government elections indicate a significant decline in support for the African National Congress in South Africa's largest metropolitan areas. The party is currently on track to lose outright majority control in most major cities, setting the stage for difficult coalition negotiations if it hopes to remain a governing force. These initial results suggest the party will finish behind the Democratic Alliance in a majority of these urban hubs.

Electoral Shifts in Key Metropolitan Areas

Counting of votes is at an early stage, yet the trajectory points toward a substantial contraction of the ANC's footprint in local government. Official results are scheduled for release on Sunday, which will formally determine the composition of city councils across the nation. The fragmented political landscape emerging from these results will force parties into coalition talks to decide who runs the cities.

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In Gauteng, the economic heartland of the country, the shift is particularly sharp. The Democratic Alliance is leading in Ekurhuleni with approximately 41 percent of counted votes, while the ANC trails at 16.8 percent. This represents a dramatic drop from the 38.2 percent the ANC secured in the 2021 elections. The party also finds itself in third place in Johannesburg with partial results showing 33.6 percent, compared to its previous 38.2 percent share.

ANC Leadership Responds to Defeats

ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane addressed the situation at the Independent Electoral Commission's national results centre. She stated that the party does not view itself as one that would disappear from the political scene. Instead, she framed the results as an opportunity to repackage the party's strategy and messaging for future electoral contests.

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Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is leading the national coalitions task team. Sources told Business Day that the party's top seven officials held a meeting on Wednesday night to discuss the way forward. This meeting occurred ahead of the planned discussion by the task team regarding the party's response to the chastening day results predicted by analysts.

Coalition Dynamics in Gauteng Hubs

The Democratic Alliance finds itself in a strong negotiating position in Gauteng due to these projected gains. Louw Nel, a senior political analyst at Oxford Economics, noted that the DA is expected to finish first in at least five of the eight metros. The party's success in these areas provides significant leverage in post-election negotiations with smaller parties.

ActionSA has emerged as a potential kingmaker in the province, particularly in Tshwane. By 8pm, ActionSA was polling second in Tshwane with almost 22 percent, a substantial increase from the 8.6 percent it won in 2021. Party founder Herman Mashaba, a former Johannesburg mayor, has built significant support in the province's townships. This positions ActionSA as a crucial partner for any governing coalition in all three Gauteng metros.

CSIR Predictions for National Metros

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research election prediction model offers further insight into the national picture. The CSIR estimates that Cape Town will be the only metro governed by the Democratic Alliance without requiring a coalition. The model projects the DA will garner above 58 percent of the votes in the city.

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In Nelson Mandela Bay, the CSIR projects the DA to finish first with 39.0 percent, against 27.3 percent for the ANC. This implies a drop of about 12 percentage points for the ANC, which was virtually tied with the DA in 2021. The shift indicates a significant loss of support in the Western Cape's second-largest city.

Impact on Governance and Economy

Losing outright control of these hubs deprives the ANC of major municipal budgets, procurement power, and administrative influence. The United Democratic Movement is projected third in Buffalo City with 9.9 percent, while the ANC leads there with 39.9 percent. This is a steep fall from the 59.3 percent the ANC won in 2021, its best metro result at the time.

Political analyst Tasneem Essop highlighted that voters are moving away from the ANC in large numbers. She emphasized that the party cannot ignore the regional dynamics of the votes. The coalition process in cities like Johannesburg and Tshwane has previously proved unstable, raising questions about the longevity of future governing arrangements.