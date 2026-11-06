DA Leads Seven of Nine Gauteng Municipalities as ANC Trails in 2026 Election Count

The DA leads the vote count in seven of Gauteng's nine metropolitan and local municipalities, including all three metros, while the ANC leads only two as 43 percent of votes remain outstanding.

The DA leads the vote count in seven of Gauteng's nine metropolitan and local municipalities, while the ANC is ahead in just two, as results from the 2026 municipal elections continue to come in.

According to the Electoral Commission's results dashboard, the DA had secured 34.58 percent of votes counted across Gauteng by 07:46 on Friday, 6 November. The ANC has suffered its worst electoral showing since 1994 and will not control a single metropolitan municipality in South Africa. The DA is on course to be the largest party in all three of Gauteng's super metros, while ActionSA has flipped more than 50 ANC wards.

Also read ANC Leads National Vote Count as KZN Turnout Tops National Average at 48.7 Percent

DA Leads Johannesburg And Ekurhuleni Counts

In Johannesburg, the DA leads with 40.5 percent of votes counted, compared with the ANC's 17.18 percent and ActionSA's 15.62 percent. The party had received 476,146 votes, more than double the ANC's 201,972. DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille has been addressing supporters at party rallies during the count. In Ekurhuleni, the DA led with 29.43 percent, followed by the ANC on 22.39 percent and ActionSA on 18.48 percent.

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The DA also headed the count in Tshwane, where an earlier Friday morning update placed it on 33.4 percent, ahead of the ANC on 21.6 percent and the Freedom Front Plus on 7.34 percent. In Mogale City, the DA secured 37.26 percent, ahead of the ANC on 25.97 percent and the FF Plus on 9.02 percent, with just 918 votes separating the parties.

DA Surges In Tshwane And Mogale City

The DA also headed the preliminary count in Emfuleni with 49.12 percent, followed by the ANC on 15.44 percent, though only a small proportion of Emfuleni's voting districts had reported, leaving its standings open to significant change. The ANC remained ahead in Merafong City with 34.41 percent of votes counted, compared with the DA's 20.79 percent, while the EFF followed on 9.49 percent. In Rand West City, the ANC had secured 32.35 percent, ahead of the DA on 24.47 percent.

Gauteng has 11 municipalities in total, comprising three metros, six local municipalities and two district municipalities. Sedibeng District includes Emfuleni, Midvaal and Lesedi, while West Rand District includes Mogale City, Merafong City and Rand West City. The provincial election breakdown covers the nine metropolitan and local municipalities, excluding the two district councils. With 43 percent of Gauteng's votes still outstanding, the IEC has yet to determine the final results.

Coalition Talks Await Final Municipal Results

The party leading the vote count in a municipality will not necessarily secure an outright majority of council seats. The final results will determine whether any party wins an outright majority or whether coalition talks begin. In a video column, Adriaan Basson said the real work begins now, with fourteen days of coalition negotiations to decide who governs the country's economic heartland.

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News24 also surveyed 5,001 registered voters to reveal who leads, what voters want fixed, and which coalitions South Africans could support. Pieter du Toit has written that a Mayor Zille and a DA-ANC Johannesburg coalition is not too far-fetched.