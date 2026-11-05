ANC Faces Historic Municipal Election Loss as Vote Share Drops to 32%

South African elections reveal ANC support drops to 32% in municipal polls, with the DA leading in key cities. This shift signals major political realignment ahead of 2029.

South Africa's African National Congress suffered a sharp decline in the municipal elections held on Thursday, with preliminary results showing the party holding only approximately 32% of the vote. By 2pm on election day, data released by the Independent Electoral Commission indicated that the Democratic Alliance had secured 27% of the tally, narrowly trailing the long-dominant liberation movement. This early count represents a significant contraction in support for the ANC, which has governed the nation since the end of apartheid in 1994. The results suggest a major shift in voter allegiance across key urban centers, particularly in Johannesburg, where the party's historical control is now under severe threat.

Election Results Show Sharp Decline for ANC

If the current vote counts hold through the final tally, the African National Congress will be down about 14 percentage points from its performance in the last municipal election in 2021. That previous result was already recorded as the party's worst historical performance, making this further drop potentially catastrophic for its standing. The South African Council for Scientific and Industrial Research projected that the final turnout would reach about 52%, a figure higher than the 2021 participation rate. This increased engagement underscores a deep level of voter frustration regarding municipal services, with many citizens voting for alternative parties rather than staying home as polling models had predicted.

Also read South Africans Vote in Municipal Elections as ANC Faces Further Support Loss

Competing Parties Gain Ground in Major Cities

The Democratic Alliance celebrated an early victory in Cape Town, where official data showed it had secured 60% of the votes counted by mid-afternoon. In Johannesburg, the opposition party was also leading, although the race remained too close to call with only 17% of the ballots tallied. Louw Nel, a senior political analyst at Oxford Economics Africa, noted that the Democratic Alliance was performing strongly across several major metropolitan areas. Meanwhile, in the KwaZulu-Natal province, former President Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe party and the Inkatha Freedom Party were ahead of the African National Congress, indicating a fragmentation of the traditional political landscape in that region.

Voter Frustration Drives Shift to Alternative Options

The dramatic loss of support is widely attributed to voter punishment for high crime rates, ongoing corruption scandals, and the failure to maintain basic services such as water and electricity. Louw Nel described a final ANC score of 32% as the party's worst nightmare coming true, highlighting the disconnect between the ruling party and its traditional base. The African National Congress acknowledged its failures in local governance, a concession that has not yet stemmed the flow of voters to opposition groups. The turnout data confirms that the party's core supporters did not abstain from the process but instead actively chose alternative political options to express their dissatisfaction with the status quo.

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Coalition Governments Expected After Two-Week Negotiation

The election outcome sets the stage for complex political negotiations as no single party is expected to secure an outright majority in several key municipalities. Parties will have two weeks from the official declaration of results, scheduled for Sunday, to form coalition governments. African National Congress chairperson Gwede Mantashe remained optimistic about the final numbers, telling journalists that trends were not yet final because major areas, townships, and other regions had not been counted. Mantashe suggested that the party's position might improve as more votes are processed, although analysts warn that the early data reflects a structural change in the electorate.

Long-Term Implications for 2029 National Elections

A significant defeat in these municipal polls could open up the political field for more competition in the next national elections scheduled for 2029. The pro-business Democratic Alliance hopes that this momentum will allow it to become the country's biggest party in the upcoming general election. The erosion of the African National Congress's grip on cities like Johannesburg represents a major boost for opposition forces and signals a potential realignment of power in South African politics. The final results will determine how these new alliances shape the governance of the nation's most critical economic hubs in the coming years.