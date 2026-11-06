ANC Faces Historic Electoral Low as MKP and DA Gain Ground in 2026 Local Elections

The African National Congress suffers its worst result since 1994 with 31% support as voters fragment between the MK Party, DA, and ActionSA in a historic shift in South African local politics.

The African National Congress is projected to suffer its most severe electoral defeat in its post-apartheid history during the 2026 local government elections, with support levels collapsing to approximately 31 percent as of Friday. This historic low represents a dramatic departure from the party's dominance in previous decades and signals a fundamental fragmentation of the South Africa n electorate. Voters appear to have moved away from the established ruling party, dispersing their ballots across the Democratic Alliance, the MK Party, ActionSA, and other competing entities.

Historic Drop in ANC Support

Data compiled from approximately 90 percent of counted ballots on Friday confirmed the sharp decline in the African National Congress vote share. The party secured 31 percent of the total vote, a significant fall from the 45.59 percent it achieved in the 2021 elections. This result marks the party's worst performance since 1994. The decline occurred despite a rise in voter turnout, which reached at least 51 percent of registered voters, up from 45.86 percent in the previous local government election. This increased participation indicates that the drop in support is driven by active dissatisfaction rather than voter apathy.

Also read ANC Faces Major Losses in South African Cities as DA Leads Projections

Failure of Renewal and Campaign Strategy

The African National Congress has frequently invoked the concept of renewal to address internal challenges, yet the 2026 campaign highlighted the practical failures of this narrative. Nomvula Mokonyane, the deputy secretary-general, attempted to frame the election loss as part of a broader renewal process within the party. However, critics argue that the call for renewal has persisted for nearly two decades without resulting in tangible changes. The party mounted a weak campaign, characterized by the late announcement of mayoral candidates and a disorganized candidate list selection process.

Senior leaders also engaged in vulgar rhetoric, with some swearing at voters on camera, which further alienated the electorate. The inability of the party to articulate a clear vision or maintain its traditional identity has contributed to the loss of trust. Voters have shown patience through seven previous elections, but the current outcome suggests that patience has been exhausted. The disconnect between the party's stated goals of renewal and its actual campaign conduct has left many citizens unable to recognize the organization from what it once was.

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Gains for the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA

The Democratic Alliance and ActionSA emerged as primary beneficiaries of the shifting political landscape. Both parties ran campaigns centered on their proven track records of governance and service delivery. The Democratic Alliance focused on highlighting its service delivery wins in wards and metros where it holds power. ActionSA utilized a direct message of frustration with poor services, utilizing the slogan Gatvol? Let us fix it to resonate with voters seeking tangible improvements.

By 16:00 on Friday, the Democratic Alliance had gained control of 86 wards, while ActionSA added 17 wards to its tally. Despite historical tensions and differing stances on issues such as immigration and foreign policy, voters seemed to prioritize governance experience over ideological differences. The electorate appeared to view the combined history of these two parties as more reliable than that of the majority of the 546 other parties contesting the elections.

Recognizability Drives Success for MK Party and Others

The MK Party, led by Jacob Zuma, secured a significant share of the vote, winning 194 wards nationally. Although the party is new, its strong association with a well-known political figure allowed it to gain substantial traction. The party is now expected to become the largest party in eThekwini, though it must now prove its ability to deliver on the trust placed in it. The SACP also gained ground by contesting independently for the first time, securing 2.5 percent of the vote. The Patriotic Alliance added 16 wards nationally, making inroads into the Western and Northern Cape.

Conversely, parties that lacked strong brand recognition or clear identities struggled to gain momentum. The EFF saw its vote share drop from 10.32 percent in 2021 to approximately 6 percent. The IFP, a long-standing party, provisionally lost 18 wards, demonstrating that historical loyalty no longer guarantees electoral success. BOSA and Rise Mzansi, which participated in the 2024 national elections, barely registered in the local results. Independents also lost 19 wards, indicating that the electorate is prioritizing established entities with a history of governance.

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Electorate Prioritizes Service Delivery and Experience

The overall outcome of the 2026 local government elections suggests a maturation in the South African voting rationale. While identity and ideology remain factors, the primary driver for many voters appears to be the practical expectation of functioning services. The electorate has signaled a preference for parties that can arrest the decline in service delivery. This shift indicates that voters are willing to experiment with new options only if those options carry recognizable leadership or proven governance records.

The fragmentation of the vote across multiple parties highlights a complex political environment where the dominance of a single party has ended. The African National Congress must now confront a significant crisis of confidence and identity. Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance, ActionSA, and the MK Party face the challenge of translating electoral gains into effective local governance. The results underscore a clear message that trust must be earned through demonstrable results in service delivery.