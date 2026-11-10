ANC Faces Decision on Possible Coalition with DA Amid Electoral Fallout

The ANC's National Executive Committee is set to decide its stance on forming a coalition with the DA following its latest election results, weighing stability against constitutional values. The party considers options including a confidence‑and‑supply deal to govern separately in major metros.

The African National Congress (ANC) is preparing to decide whether to partner with the Democratic Alliance (DA) as it reacts to its recent electoral performance. Members of the ANC's National Working Committee (NWC) gathered on Monday to debate possible coalition models, while the National Executive Committee (NEC) will convene on Thursday to make the final ruling.

Coalition Options Under Consideration

The NWC explored three coalition scenarios: a traditional partnership with the DA, an expanded alliance that includes ActionSA, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and smaller parties, or a confidence‑and‑supply arrangement where the DA governs alone in metros where it is the largest party and the ANC does the same elsewhere.

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In the confidence‑and‑supply model, each side would support the other's mayoral elections and oppose no‑confidence motions, thereby securing governmental stability in the city of Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Nelson Mandela Bay while the ANC would govern in Mangaung and Buffalo City.

Internal Split Over DA Collaboration

Within the ANC leadership, opinions remain sharply divided. Some officials argue that cooperation with the DA aligns with constitutional values and would bring stability, citing the policy document that has not been withdrawn or altered.

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Others warn that the DA's previous participation in questionable coalitions-such as in the Gauteng metros and Nelson Mandela Bay-has undermined the ANC's transformation agenda, and they favor engaging with parties that share the ANC's commitment to constitutional principles.

Impact on Local Governance and Future Elections

The ANC's decision will directly affect governance in key metropolitan councils. If a confidence‑and‑supply deal is chosen, the ANC could retain control of Mangaung and Buffalo City, while the DA would lead in the three largest metros.

Conversely, a formal coalition with the DA might consolidate power but could also expose the ANC to political backlash, as recent footage of DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink attacking the ANC as "weak" sparked angry responses from ANC supporters.

Anticipated Next Steps and NEC Outcome

Top ANC officials will present the three models to the NEC on Thursday, where anti‑DA sentiment has been strong in the lead‑up to the election. The NEC's verdict will set the tone for the ANC's role in national and local politics for the coming years.