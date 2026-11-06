ANC Slips in Major Cities as Coalition Talks Loom After Local Elections

Early results from the November 4 local government elections show the ANC falling short of majorities in every metro, with the DA leading most and the MK Party dominating KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC is on course for a bruising result in South Africa's major cities after the November 4 local government elections, and it will soon have to scramble to secure coalition deals to retain a role in governing the country's councils.

Early returns and projections suggest the party will fall short of a majority in every metro and finish behind the DA in most of them. That would be a marked deterioration from 2021, when the ANC suffered heavy losses but still held outright majorities in Buffalo City and Mangaung. Counting is at an early stage, and the trajectory could change, but the numbers so far point to a contraction of the ANC's footprint in local government.

Also read Local government elections show major shift away from ANC

ANC Faces Coalition Talks Amid Losses

The fragmented political landscape will soon result in coalition talks to decide who runs the cities. Official results are expected to be released on Sunday. ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said at the IEC's national results centre, where counting is taking place, that the party would not disappear. She said the result gives the party an opportunity to repackage.

Business Day was told on Thursday by sources who declined to be named that the ANC's top seven officials held a meeting on the way forward on Wednesday night, ahead of a planned meeting of the national coalitions task team led by secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Coalition negotiations have proved unstable in cities such as Johannesburg and Tshwane. Louw Nel, a senior political analyst at Oxford Economics, said early results suggest a chastening day for the ANC.

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He said the party is not expected to win a majority in any of the eight metros, while the DA is projected to finish first in at least five. South Africa's major metros drive most economic activity, and losing outright control of these hubs deprives the ANC of big municipal budgets, procurement power and administrative influence. The projected outcome makes clear that urban voters are through tolerating the ANC's service delivery failures.

DA Challenges ANC Historical Dominance

For decades, the DA was considered unable to challenge the ANC's electoral support, largely due to deep generational loyalty to the liberation movement that defeated apartheid under leaders such as Nelson Mandela. The DA's origins, in part, in white liberal politics and the former New National Party also presented an obstacle.

It struggled to break beyond minority voter bases in a country where black South Africans make up 80% of the electorate, allowing the ANC to portray it as an elite, minority-focused party. The sharpest change is in the economic heartland of Gauteng province. In Ekurhuleni, the DA is leading with about 41% of counted votes, ahead of ActionSA on 18.1% and the ANC on 16.8%. The ANC took 38.2% there in 2021.

The ANC was also running third in Johannesburg among votes counted so far, according to partial results, having won 33.6% in the last election. In Tshwane it took 34.3% in 2021. In Tshwane, ActionSA is currently second with almost 25%, according to Nel. Mayor Nasiphi Moya's time in office has raised the party's profile there.

In 2021 it won 8.6% in the capital. Nel said the DA finds itself in a strong negotiating position in Gauteng, adding that ActionSA is emerging as a potential coalition partner in Tshwane. Herman Mashaba, the party's founder and a former Johannesburg mayor, has built support in the province's townships. That positions ActionSA as a potential kingmaker in all three Gauteng metros, Nel said, alongside an unpopular ANC.

MK Party Surges in KwaZulu-Natal

While in Gauteng the DA is expected to emerge with the lion's share of the vote, the ANC's national tally is projected to register as a 10% loss of electoral support, from 40% to 30% since the 2024 general elections, due to the party's last remaining strongholds such as Limpopo and the Eastern Cape also expected to decline. A huge political shift is also unfolding across KwaZulu-Natal as Jacob Zuma's MK Party is projected to redraw who governs strategic municipalities in that province.

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By Thursday afternoon, MK Party was the leading party in KwaZulu-Natal with 33.2% of the vote, followed by the ANC with 24.8% and the IFP with 22.7%. In eThekwini metro, MK Party led with 39.4%, followed by the ANC on 23.5% and the DA on 23.2%. MK Party surged into top place there with nearly 39% of the vote, pushing the ANC and DA out of direct control.

In Msunduzi, the party secured more than 50%, sweeping the capital's wards, and in Endumeni MK Party led the poll, relegating the ANC to fourth place. With strong showings in key industrial hubs such as uMhlathuze and Alfred Duma, MK Party has established itself as KZN's dominant force, triggering its entrance into high-stakes coalition talks to lead the government across the province.

CSIR Projects DA Win in Cape Town

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research election prediction model estimates that Cape Town will be the only metro that will be governed by the DA without requiring a coalition. The CSIR estimates that the DA is set to garner above 58% of the votes there. In Nelson Mandela Bay, the CSIR projects the DA first with 39% against 27.3% for the ANC.

The two parties were virtually tied in 2021, with the DA on 39.9% and the ANC on 39.4%, so the projection implies a drop of about 12 percentage points for the ANC. In Mangaung, the CSIR has the ANC ahead on 37.3% against 30.2% for the DA, with the EFF at 8.4%. The ANC won 50.6% there in 2021, a slim outright majority then.

In Buffalo City, the ANC is projected to lead with 39.9%, more than double the DA's 18.2%. That is still a steep fall from the 59.3% it won in 2021, its best metro result. The United Democratic Movement is projected third on 9.9%, ahead of the EFF on 7.2% and the South African Communist Party on 5.1%.

ANC supporters attended the party's Sinqoba Rally at Curries Fountain in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday, November 1 2026, as the party concluded its local government election campaign ahead of the municipal elections.