ANC Faces Coalition Dilemma After 2026 Election Losses

The African National Congress lost key metros in the 2026 elections and must choose coalition partners within 14 days to retain municipal influence. Explore the strategic options.

The African National Congress confronts a critical strategic crossroads following significant defeats in the 2026 local government elections. The party must decide rapidly whether to negotiate coalition agreements, accept opposition status, or form uneasy partnerships to maintain municipal influence. This decision comes as the party has lost its leading position in major metropolitan councils across South Africa.

2026 Election Results And Voter Shifts

Data from the Independent Electoral Commission reveals the ANC secured 30.88% of valid votes, totaling 9,101,793 votes and 3,194 seats. The party leads in 125 of the 213 municipalities nationwide. However, support varies drastically across urban centers, ranging from 13.95% in Cape Town to 41.93% in Buffalo City. In Johannesburg, the ANC captured 20.25% of the vote, while it received 20.29% in Tshwane and 21.9% in Ekurhuleni. The Democratic Alliance emerged as the leading party in Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni, displacing the ANC from its previous dominance.

Also read ANC Faces Historic Electoral Low as MKP and DA Gain Ground in 2026 Local Elections

In eThekwini, the uMkhonto Wesizwe party leads the political landscape, while the ANC remains the top party only in Buffalo City. Mangaung presents a tight contention scenario that complicates majority formation. Provincial data shows sharp declines compared to 2021 results. KwaZulu-Natal saw a drop of 20.7 percentage points for the ANC, falling from 41.5% to 20.8%, as the MK party secured 34.2%. The Free State experienced a 13.4-point drop, and the Western Cape saw a six-point decrease.

Leadership Timeline And Coalition Strategy

ANC Top Seven officials are scheduled to meet on Monday to assess the electoral outcome. This will be followed by a National Working Committee review and a National Executive Committee meeting on Thursday, 12 November. The NEC will determine the strategic direction for local government negotiations. Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula stated that officials will analyze results while continuing talks with potential partner parties. However, no formal local coalition strategy has been published publicly yet.

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Mbalula described the performance as catastrophic, citing cost-of-living pressures and campaign shortcomings by senior leaders as primary factors. He noted strong turnout for the Democratic Alliance and significant gains among black middle-class voters. The party is currently analyzing these shifts to understand the extent of voter disillusionment. The upcoming discussions are expected to be tense given the historical context of the 2024 national election and the subsequent Government of National Unity.

Municipal Structures Act And Negotiation Urgency

Legal requirements impose a strict two-week deadline for negotiations. The Municipal Structures Act mandates that first council meetings occur within 14 days of the declaration. These meetings are essential for electing Speakers, mayors, and other office bearers. This timeline creates intense pressure for all participating parties to finalize agreements quickly.

Political bargaining will likely dominate the next two weeks as parties attempt to secure the numbers needed to govern effectively. The ANC has stated it will not rush into coalitions if it compromises service delivery continuity. Mbalula emphasized the party is willing to enter opposition rather than sign unfavorable deals. This stance signals a potential shift from previous coalition behaviors seen in national politics.

Implications For Municipal Governance

The outcome of these negotiations will define the political landscape for local municipalities in the coming term. Loss of leading positions in Gauteng metros forces a reevaluation of urban engagement strategies. The Democratic Alliance now holds significant leverage in major economic hubs. Smaller parties may find increased importance in forming governing majorities in tight contests like Mangaung.

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The inability to secure a clear majority in key metros highlights the need for new political alliances. Stakeholders are watching the NEC decision closely to predict stability in municipal administration. The next two weeks will determine whether the ANC can rebuild its influence through strategic partnerships or accept a reduced role in opposition. The decisions made now will have long-term consequences for service delivery and political representation in South African municipalities.