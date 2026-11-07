Analysis links the African National Congress current electoral struggles to its 2016 zenith of corruption. Gwede Mantashe and Jacob Zuma oversaw a decade of institutional decay that weakened the party fundamentally.

The African National Congress faces a profound electoral crisis rooted in its historical acceptance of systemic corruption. Recent commentary suggests that financial markets are pricing in continued decline for the ruling party due to its decade-long disregard for warning signs. The organization lost touch with its members and society during a critical period of political deterioration. This alienation has resulted in a significant loss of public trust and support across the nation.

State Capture Peak and Institutional Decay

The concept of apogee refers to the highest point of an orbit or achievement. The African National Congress reached its apogee in 2016 during the height of state capture operations. This period marked the acceleration of resource extraction and rent-seeking activities by various internal networks. The party's leadership became entirely detached from the realities facing ordinary citizens and the broader society.

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During this peak era, Jacob Zuma served as the national leader while the Gupta family exploited state institutions for personal gain. Whistleblowers faced severe risks as corruption allegations dominated front pages of media outlets. Despite mounting evidence, the party machinery mobilized to defend itself against all accusations of criminality. No scandal was considered too insignificant to trigger a blanket denial or a deflection of blame.

Gwede Mantashe Role in Corruption Normalization

Gwede Mantashe played a central role in normalizing corrupt practices within the party structure. He was elected to the senior bureaucratic position in December 2007 at the Polokwane conference. Since that time, he has overseen the glorification of corruption as a standard operational mechanism. Mantashe acted as the secretary-general and chief enforcer during the height of the scandal.

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Mantashe bullied and browbeat individuals who challenged the party line or questioned corruption responses. He and Cyril Ramaphosa called for internal submissions after Mcebisi Jonas revealed he was offered money to act on Gupta instructions. These submissions vanished without any tangible consequences or accountability measures being implemented. The leadership prioritized protecting the organization over addressing moral decay and ethical breaches.

Factionalism and Resource Competition

The African National Congress fractured into competing factions that vied for control of political power. These groups did not seek office to improve service delivery or alleviate poverty for citizens. Instead, they pursued positions to gain access to public resources and patronage networks. Cadre deployment, originally devised by Thabo Mbeki, became the primary vehicle for distributing these benefits.

This system corrupted policies aimed at redress and restitution into tools for wealth creation. The politically connected benefited while the developmental state suffered severe structural damage. Civic duty and honesty were replaced by self-interest and moral indifference. The DNA of the organization changed fundamentally during this period.

Post-Zuma Era and Lasting Consequences

Jacob Zuma was replaced in 2018 by another faction led by Cyril Ramaphosa. However, the patterns of criminality continued under different guises and with less conspicuous methods. By the time Ramaphosa was appointed head of state government, all three levels of government were already weakened. His series of commissions of inquiry created a mirage of accountability without fundamental change.

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Commissions such as Zondo, Nugent, and Mpati revealed extensive graft but failed to restore integrity. There were a few dismissals and new appointments, but the ecosystem of corruption remained intact. The party remains trapped in a framework where access to resources drives political behavior. This legacy continues to impact the African National Congress current standing and electoral prospects.