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Municipal Elections Nelson Mandela Bay

ANC Nelson Mandela Bay factional war erupts after election defeat

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ANC Nelson Mandela Bay factional war erupts after election defeat
ANC REC Crisis · Eastern Cape ANC Divisions · Siphiwo Tshaka
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The ANC's Nelson Mandela Bay region is divided over coalition talks after losing its majority, with regional chair Babalwa Lobishe removing regional secretary Siphiwo Tshaka. A leaked recording reveals heated exchanges between faction leaders.

Factional battles have erupted in the ANC's Nelson Mandela Bay region after the party's poor showing in the local government elections. Regional chair Babalwa Lobishe has moved to strip regional secretary Siphiwo Tshaka of his duties, exposing deep divisions within the regional executive committee (REC).

Two factions have emerged over how the ANC should approach coalition negotiations in the hung metro. One faction, reportedly led by ANC NEC member Andile Lungisa, is pushing for a black caucus coalition to keep the DA out of power. Another faction, believed to have the support of outgoing mayor Lobishe, favours a coalition with the DA or sitting in opposition. Tensions spilled into the open during a recent REC meeting.

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Leaked Recording Exposed Regional Tensions

A leaked recording captured regional leaders exchanging heated words over the proposed removal of Tshaka. In the recording, one leader says no decision was taken to remove Tshaka, accusing Lobishe of misrepresenting the outcomes of REC meetings. Another leader accuses Lobishe of wanting to usher the DA into government, while she is accused of creating chaos in the region and being responsible for the ANC's electoral losses.

The divisions come at a critical moment for the ANC, which is now the second-largest party in the metro. The DA emerged as the largest party with 53 of the council's 120 seats, while the ANC secured 32, down from 48 in 2021. The EFF won seven seats and ActionSA two. No party secured the 61 seats required for an outright majority, leaving the ANC to decide whether to govern alongside other parties or take up opposition benches.

In a letter dated November 10 to ANC Eastern Cape provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, Lobishe formally notified the provincial executive committee (PEC) of the REC's decision to withdraw Tshaka's functions as regional secretary. She appointed his deputy, Nontombi Nama, as acting regional secretary. Lobishe said the decision was taken at an REC meeting held on November 8-9, which was convened to assess the party's electoral performance, organisational challenges and political direction.

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She cited concerns about Tshaka's alleged failure to provide adequate co-ordination and organisational leadership. She also claimed he had facilitated factional activities through the office of the regional secretary. The letter accused Tshaka of making unilateral decisions on organisational matters without proper consultation or collective consideration. According to Lobishe, the REC believed these issues threatened the region's political stability, unity and organisational effectiveness.

"The REC consequently concluded that the situation required decisive organisational intervention," she wrote. The committee resolved that Tshaka be removed from his functions and that Nama assume the responsibilities of acting regional secretary pending the PEC's consideration and determination of the matter. Lobishe said the intervention was intended to restore effective co-ordination and protect the organisation's collective interests, citing rule 21.10.2 of the ANC constitution.

She asked the PEC to consider the circumstances surrounding the decision and provide political and organisational guidance on the way forward, including the appropriate process regarding the regional secretary's responsibilities. Meanwhile, an expanded council meeting at the old wool exchange was marred by long delays and caucus meetings on the side. Pictured: Bay executive mayor Babalwa Lobishe. Credit: Eugene Coetzee.

Lobishe Removes Tshaka From Role

The ANC's Nelson Mandela Bay regional leaders were heard exchanging heated words following the local government elections. Tensions escalated after regional chair Babalwa Lobishe removed regional secretary Siphiwo Tshaka. November 12, 2026. The move has exposed deep divisions within the regional executive committee (REC), with two factions emerging over how the ANC should approach coalition negotiations in the hung metro.

Andile Lungisa leads one faction. Another faction, believed to have the support of outgoing mayor Lobishe, favours a coalition with the DA or sitting in opposition. Factional tensions spilled into the open during a recent REC meeting, with a leaked recording heard by the Sunday Times capturing regional leaders exchanging heated words over the proposed removal of Tshaka.

In the recording, one leader tells the committee that no decision was taken to remove Tshaka, accusing Lobishe of misrepresenting the outcomes of REC meetings. Another leader accuses Lobishe of wanting to usher the DA into government, while she is accused of creating chaos in the region and being responsible for the ANC's electoral losses.

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The divisions have emerged at a critical moment for the ANC, which has been reduced to the second-largest party in the metro after suffering a significant electoral setback. The DA emerged as the largest party with 53 of the council's 120 seats, while the ANC secured 32, down from 48 in 2021. The EFF won seven seats and ActionSA two.

Party Faces Coalition Uncertainty

With no party securing the 61 seats required for an outright majority, the ANC faces difficult decisions over its coalition options and whether it should seek to govern alongside other parties or take up opposition benches. In a letter dated November 10 to ANC Eastern Cape provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, Lobishe formally notified the provincial executive committee (PEC) of the REC's decision to withdraw Tshaka's functions as regional secretary and appoint his deputy, Nontombi Nama, as acting regional secretary.

Lobishe said the decision was taken at an REC meeting held on November 8-9, which was convened to assess the party's electoral performance, organisational challenges and political direction. She cited concerns about Tshaka's alleged failure to provide adequate co-ordination and organisational leadership, as well as claims that he had facilitated factional activities through the office of the regional secretary. The letter also accused Tshaka of making unilateral decisions on organisational matters without proper consultation or collective consideration.

According to Lobishe, the REC believed these issues threatened the region's political stability, unity and organisational effectiveness.

"The REC consequently concluded that the situation required decisive organisational intervention," she wrote. The committee resolved that Tshaka be removed from his functions and that Nama assume the responsibilities of acting regional secretary pending the PEC's consideration and determination of the matter. Lobishe said the intervention was intended to restore effective co-ordination and protect the organisation's collective interests, citing rule 21.10.2 of the ANC constitution.

She asked the PEC to consider the circumstances surrounding the decision and provide political and organisational guidance on the way forward, including the appropriate process regarding the regional secretary's responsibilities. Readers may comment on this article. The DA has opened coalition talks with the EFF/MK Party despite years of hostility.

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ANC REC Crisis Eastern Cape ANC Divisions Siphiwo Tshaka Babalwa Lobishe REC ANC Disputes DA Coalition Nelson Mandela Bay Andile Lungisa ANC Nelson Mandela Bay Coalition Negotiations Local Government Elections
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