Major South African parties analyze 2026 Local Government Election results as voter support declines and calls for Black political unity emerge.

On Saturday, four days after the main local government elections took place across South Africa, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) held media briefings at the national Results Operation Centre (ROC) at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. This gathering occurred during the critical counting and verification phase of the results. The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) held a similar briefing at the ROC in eThekwini. The three parties were providing reflections on their performances in the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE) that have reshaped the political environment in South Africa.

Declining Voter Support Across Major Parties

The ANC's dismal performance saw it lose its majority in all metropolitan municipalities, and its national share of voter support declined by two digits. In the previous LGE in 2021, the ANC won. It secured 40.18% of the national vote in the 2024 general election. The EFF, while growing numerically in some wards, has also seen a steep decline in its overall support. In the previous LGE, it won 10.32% of the national vote, becoming the third largest political party in the country behind the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA). That support declined slightly in the 2024 general election, where it won 9.52% of the national vote.

Also read ANC Secretary-General Labels 2026 Local Election Result Catastrophic

The MKP did not exist in the previous LGE, but compared to its 2024 general election performance, where it won 14.59% of the national vote and 45.35% in the KwaZulu-Natal province, its support has declined. In the current election cycle, with 99% of the votes counted, the party is sitting at 9.76% of the national vote, with 34.31% support in KwaZulu-Natal, its stronghold. These numbers indicate a broad shift in voter sentiment that challenges the traditional dominance of established black-led political movements.

Controversial Calls for Black Political Unity

Listening to the media briefings of the EFF and MKP in particular, and to the members of the ANC, a salient argument that is emerging is that there is a need for Black parties to unite. EFF leader Julius Malema emphasised this, arguing, as usual, that the DA is a representative of White interests and Zionist aspirations. Of course, he has conveniently forgotten that the EFF played an instrumental role in providing the DA with support in the not-too-distant past, voting with the party to keep the ANC out of councils in various metropolitan municipalities.

Advertisement

The same Malema who today vilifies the ANC for entering into a Government of National Unity (GNU) with the ANC and other parties once had a similar, albeit less formal arrangement with the DA. He also argued that the ANC was effectively a worse danger to Black people than the DA and saw nothing problematic in imposing support to the DA in councils. I use the word imposing because at the time, the DA leadership had stated without equivocation that they did not want EFF support. The EFF insisted on giving it, keeping the DA in power in key metropolitan municipalities.

That Malema failed to account for this history during his media briefing at the national ROC speaks to the opportunistic way in which the question of Black unity is often engaged. Critics argue that this rhetoric ignores the complex political alliances formed over the last decade, which were crucial in shaping municipal governance structures in major cities. The inconsistency in these arguments has drawn skepticism from political observers and analysts who track coalition dynamics closely.

Land Reform Rhetoric vs Historical Records

The MKP has stated that it would only enter into coalitions with parties that are invested in the prosperity of Black people. Its leader, Jacob Zuma, discovered pro-Blackness when he was no longer in power. While he was, the condition of native remained a nervous condition. The MKP is very vocal on land reform in particular, arguing that its mission is to return land to Black people. This is rather curious, given Zuma's track record with land reform when he had the most power to advance it.

Assessments of land reform during his presidency, from 2009 to 2018, consistently highlight a glacial pace of progress and institutional failures. In 2010, at the height of his power and support, the Land Restitution Commission suffered constraints so significant that it was forced to freeze land acquisitions temporarily after the depletion of its very limited budget allocation. The Presidency, which he led, could not even reconcile its own data to provide progress on land reform, which independent research would ultimately expose as almost non-existent.

Advertisement

That this same man now leads a party that is anchoring its fate on the land question is rather curious. The disconnect between past administrative realities and current political promises forms a central part of the debate surrounding the MKP's platform. Voters are closely examining whether these historical contradictions will influence their decisions in future elections.

Internal Party Debates and Future Coalitions

While ANC leaders have not been as blatant in their own reflections, with Fikile Mbalula mainly focusing on the state of the organisation during his own media briefing, the party's members have been publicly calling for the party to prioritise coalition talks with other Black parties. This idea of Black unity has been hanging over the 2026 LGE, with prominent persons such as former EFF spokesperson and Member of Parliament, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, stating that he did not cast a vote in the election due to the disunity of Black parties and the atomisation of Black people.

But as I sat at the national ROC listening to the EFF media briefing, I couldn't help but question this Black parties must unite argument. On the surface, it seems like a simple argument, but when you reflect deeper, the fault line begins to emerge. The upcoming months will likely see intense negotiations as parties attempt to form stable municipal alliances in the wake of these historic election results.