ANC Drops Below Half in Eastern Cape as Municipal Votes Tally

The African National Congress falls below fifty percent in the Eastern Cape municipal elections, trailing the Democratic Alliance in key metros as results continue to unfold across the province.

The African National Congress has slipped below the fifty percent threshold in the Eastern Cape provincial election results, signaling a significant shift in political dominance for the region. As municipal election results continued to trickle in on Thursday morning, the party lost ground in critical municipalities including Buffalo City and trailed the Democratic Alliance in Nelson Mandela Bay. The Electoral Commission of SA reported that with thirty-four percent of the provincial vote counted by nine-thirty am, the African National Congress had secured forty-seven-point-three-nine percent of the total.

Current Vote Totals and Provincial Shifts

The race remains wide open with approximately two-thirds of the votes still to be counted, meaning the final political landscape could change dramatically before the process concludes. President Cyril Ramaphosa had predicted a substantial victory for his party in the province after campaigning door-to-door in KuGompo City, formerly known as East London, last month. Historically, the Eastern Cape served as one of the strongestholds for the African National Congress, where the party won more than sixty percent of the vote in the twenty-twenty-four provincial election. This current performance marks a stark contrast to those previous strong numbers.

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Municipal Performance in Key Metros

In Buffalo City, the African National Congress secured thirty-eight-point-three-seven percent with thirty percent of the votes counted, a sharp decline from the fifty-nine-point-four percent it won outright in twenty-twenty-one. The South African Communist Party held five-point-eight-two percent while the Economic Freedom Fighters captured four-point-eight-six percent in the metro, which is currently run by ANC mayor Princess Faku. Other parties such as the Patriotic Alliance and the Mayibuye Civic Movement also registered small percentages in this contested area. Meanwhile, in Dr Beyers Naudé, which includes Graaff-Reinet, the Democratic Alliance led with thirty-nine-point-five-four percent against the African National Congress at thirty-seven-point-three-five percent with eighty-eight percent of votes counted.

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Coalition Dynamics and Seat Allocations

Nelson Mandela Bay presents a complex scenario where both the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance each won forty-eight of the metro's one hundred and twenty seats in twenty-twenty-one. Since then, the region has experienced several mayors as various coalitions formed and subsequently collapsed under political pressure. In Kouga, which includes Jeffreys Bay, the Democratic Alliance surged ahead with sixty-seven-point-nine-eight percent with fifty-four percent of votes counted. The African National Congress lagged significantly at sixteen-point-five-seven percent, while the Patriotic Alliance held six-point-nine-two percent in that specific municipality.

National Context and Future Council Outcomes

Nationally, the African National Congress held thirty-one-point-five-four percent and the Democratic Alliance held twenty-nine-point-nine-six percent with twenty-two percent of votes counted. The Patriotic Alliance emerged as the third most powerful party with forty-one seats nationwide. The African National Congress had won control of four councils across the country while the Democratic Alliance controlled one, leaving fourteen councils hung and one hundred and ninety-four still to be calculated. The party had won outright control of one council so far in the province and remained the biggest party in two other councils left hung, with thirty councils still awaiting final calculation.