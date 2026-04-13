ANC Dismisses Reports on SACP Election Bid, Prioritizing Internal Consultation

The African National Congress (ANC) is refuting media reports concerning its special NEC meeting and the South African Communist Party's (SACP) potential election bid. The party asserts that decisions will be made through disciplined internal consultation with alliance partners, not through leaked information.

The African National Congress (ANC) has issued a statement to counter reports regarding its recent special National Executive Committee (NEC) deliberations, emphasizing that any decisions on the South African Communist Party’s ( SACP ) potential participation in elections will be determined through 'disciplined internal consultation' with its alliance partners. This response, announced by General-secretary Solly Mapaila during the 30th annual commemoration of Joe Slovo on January 6th, signifies a significant alteration in the established dynamics of the Alliance. The Tripartite Alliance, a crucial component of South African politics, includes the ANC, the SACP , and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu). This alliance has historically been a cornerstone of the ANC's electoral success and a foundation for the national democratic revolution (NDR). The ANC's aim is to remain coherent and unified in the upcoming election.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu expressed the party’s concern over reports that have surfaced, allegedly detailing the outcomes of the special NEC meeting concerning the SACP’s resolution to contest elections. Bhengu clarified, 'These reports are based on anonymous sources and speculative interpretations, and do not constitute the official position of the ANC.' The party stressed that the reports circulating in the media are not reflective of their current standing. The ANC has undertaken sustained consultations with the SACP regarding their decision to participate in elections. Bhengu further clarified that the special NEC meeting had been held within its mandated parameters, taking into account the prior engagements and the broader strategic interests of the movement. She also stated that following the special NEC meeting, ANC national officials were officially tasked with engaging the SACP leadership on the NEC's deliberations and further consulting with other alliance partners.

Bhengu continued by explaining the process moving forward, stating, 'This process will also include structured briefings to ANC formations and structures across all levels of the organization, ensuring coherence, unity, and organizational integrity.' The ANC is committed to a unified and informed approach. The ANC’s commitment to internal processes is evident, with the party planning to issue a comprehensive communiqué that clearly outlines its definitive stance once consultations with its alliance partners are concluded. The ANC aims to ensure that its public statement accurately reflects the agreed-upon position, providing clarity on the matter. The final statement will be a result of comprehensive consultations to ensure a unified and coherent message. The ANC has urged the public to await the official announcement, which will be released once the internal consultations and engagements with alliance partners are complete. This approach underscores the ANC's dedication to its internal processes and strategic decision-making in navigating the complexities of its alliance structure, demonstrating transparency in its operations. The ANC is working to remain consistent in its approach and commitment to organizational integrity as it approaches the coming election.





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