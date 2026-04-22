ANC Dismisses Madibeng Mayor Douglas Maimane Following Corruption Allegations

The African National Congress has officially terminated the tenure of Madibeng Mayor Douglas Maimane after evidence surfaced of him attempting to bribe opposition members to sabotage his own party.

The African National Congress has officially confirmed the dismissal of Madibeng Mayor Douglas Maimane , marking a significant turn in the governance of the North West municipality. The announcement was delivered by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who emphasized that the party leadership reached a definitive conclusion to remove Maimane from his mayoral post following a series of integrity breaches that could no longer be ignored by the national structure.

This decision follows weeks of internal pressure from party members and local stakeholders who have voiced concerns regarding the leadership and administrative stability of the municipality, which oversees key areas such as Brits and Hartbeespoort. The catalyst for this drastic measure was a damning audio recording that surfaced, revealing Maimane engaged in a clandestine meeting at the Amigos Guesthouse in Brits on March 10. During this meeting, Maimane was recorded explicitly offering R200,000 to opposition councillors, namely Peter Tsheola of the African Independent Congress and Sechaba Sekgotho of the Forum for Service Delivery. The goal of this illicit financial incentive was to persuade these councillors to spearhead a public campaign against the ANC ahead of the local government elections. The recording, which spanned nearly 30 minutes, also captured the voice of municipal manager Quiet Kgatla, who participated in the planning via a speakerphone call. The exposure of this scheme has caused significant embarrassment for the ruling party, prompting a swift reaction from senior officials to protect the party reputation. In the immediate aftermath of the recording being discovered, Maimane attempted to suppress the evidence by dispatching legal letters to the involved councillors. These letters contained stern threats of litigation, warning the opposition members of severe consequences should they circulate the audio clip or speak publicly about the bribery attempt. However, these intimidatory tactics failed to prevent the truth from reaching the party leadership. As the ANC moves forward, the national office has instructed the provincial structures to begin the process of identifying and nominating three potential candidates to fill the vacancy left by Maimane. This transition is viewed as a necessary step to restore public trust in the Madibeng municipality, which has been plagued by allegations of mismanagement and failing infrastructure for some time. The removal of Maimane serves as a stark warning to other public officials within the party that actions undermining the ANC collective will be met with firm disciplinary and administrative repercussions as the organization seeks to purge internal rot and prepare for upcoming political challenges





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