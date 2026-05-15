ANC Dismisses Eastern Cape PEC, More Divisions Ahead for Mabuyane

The African National Congress (ANC)'s Eastern Cape provincial executive committee (PEC) has been disbanded by the party's head office, further illustrating divisions within the province between those supporting incumbent leader Oscar Mabuyane's reelection and those supporting provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi. This also led to court action and the disbandment of the Eastern Cape PEC joining other provinces like KZN and the Western Cape that have also been disbanded and placed in the care of a task team.

The African National Congress (ANC)'s Eastern Cape provincial executive committee (PEC) has been disbanded by the party's head office , striking another blow to incumbent leader Oscar Mabuyane's hopes for re-election.

The disbandment of the PEC follows the party's failed provincial conference in early March, which had to be abandoned after a court interdict halted it from proceeding until it sorts out several branch disputes. The disbandment of the Eastern Cape PEC is a further illustration of divisions within the province between those supporting Oscar Mabuyane's reelection and those supporting provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi.

This also led to court action, where a group from the Buffalo City region interdicted the party's provincial conference. They accused the leadership of failing to address branch disputes in the run-up to the March elective conference. The Eastern Cape joins other provinces like KZN and the Western Cape that have also been disbanded and placed in the care of a task team.

The provincial spokesperson referred inquiries about the disbandment and subsequent appointment of a task team to the head office





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African National Congress (ANC) Eastern Cape Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) Head Office Reelection Divisions Court Action Buffalo City Region Interdict Provincial Conference Branch Disputes Task Team

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