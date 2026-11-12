ANC denies Ramaphosa resignation claims at special NEC meeting in Boksburg

The ANC has dismissed speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa offered to resign, saying he is going nowhere despite calls to step aside after the party's poor 2026 election results. The party also responded to former President Thabo Mbeki's remarks urging Ramaphosa to resign.

The African National Congress has dismissed speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa offered to resign, saying he is going nowhere and faces no pressure from the party's leadership to step aside.

The ANC's national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu, addressed the media on Thursday during a doorstep briefing at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg. The briefing took place ahead of the party's Extended Special National Executive Committee meeting, which was called to discuss the ANC's performance in the 2026 Local Government Elections. Bhengu rejected claims that Ramaphosa had offered to resign, calling them fabrication.

Also read Time to hit reset button on ANC? Ramaphosa resignation would be the right thing, says Mbeki

ANC Spokesperson Rejects Resignation Speculation

She said there is no pressure on the part of the leadership for the President to leave. She added that the President ran and led the election campaign with excellence, noting his visibility across the country. Bhengu said there is no sense in which the President should be resigning. The denial comes amid growing calls for Ramaphosa to step aside following the ANC's worst electoral performance since the advent of democracy.

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The ANC's share of the national vote dropped from 45.59% in 2021 to 30.76% in the 2026 elections. Despite the decline, the party remained the largest nationally. The Democratic Alliance received 24.64%, followed by the uMkhonto weSizwe Party with 9.76%. The Economic Freedom Fighters received 6.22%, while ActionSA secured 5.67%.

Bhengu said the election outcome required a comprehensive assessment, which would allow the party to reflect collectively on its performance and leadership. She acknowledged that questions about possible resignations within the party's leadership could form part of future discussions once the election assessment is completed.

Leadership Resignation Assessment Pending NEC Meeting

Bhengu said discussion about whether there must be a resignation of anyone, or a collective resignation of the entire National Executive Committee, is part of the discussion that will take place, particularly when the assessment is done at an NEC meeting that is going to be convened. She stressed that Thursday's meeting was primarily intended to give the ANC's coalition negotiators a mandate.

Meanwhile, Bhengu also responded to former President Thabo Mbeki's recent remarks about Ramaphosa's future, saying the former head of state had avenues within the ANC to raise his concerns directly with the leadership. Mbeki recently weighed in on speculation surrounding Ramaphosa's possible resignation, saying the President would be right to step down if reports that he was considering leaving office following the election results were true.

Speaking on the African Renaissance Podcast, hosted by former EFF MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Mbeki said there was nothing positive to show for Ramaphosa's time at the helm of the ANC and the country. He questioned what positive developments could be attributed to Ramaphosa's presidency since he became ANC president in 2017 and President of South Africa in 2018. Mbeki said that between 2018 and 2026 there is a lot of negativity and nothing positive to point to.

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Mbeki Questions ANC Leadership Effectiveness

He also questioned whether the ANC's top seven leaders were still the right people to lead the organisation. Mbeki said if what is being reported about President Ramaphosa's position is correct, then he is taking a correct position, and maybe the rest of the leadership should take the same position. Bhengu said she was aware that the former president had engaged directly with the ANC leadership in the past.

She pointed out that Mbeki remained represented in the NEC in an ex-officio capacity and could use the party's internal structures to raise his concerns. Bhengu said the ANC did not believe it was appropriate to respond to concerns raised by senior party figures through the media. She said that as elders, you respond to them in ways that are intimate and where you can really hear what they have to say.

She added that, to her knowledge, no such engagement had taken place regarding Mbeki's latest remarks. Bhengu said she assumes that President Mbeki knows all the avenues available to have that engagement with the African National Congress. The ANC's top seven leadership comprises Ramaphosa, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa and treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa.

ANC leaders have dismissed suggestions that Ramaphosa is preparing to resign, insisting that there is no decision for him to leave office. Mbeki's comments have added to tensions within the party over Ramaphosa's leadership, the election losses, and the ANC's working relationship with the Democratic Alliance. The party's Extended Special NEC meeting is a one-day event, and discussions are expected to focus on the election assessment and coalition negotiations.

Bhengu's remarks underscore the ANC's position that Ramaphosa remains president and will not be forced out by internal pressure.