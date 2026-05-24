ANC Delays in Submitting Names for Phala Phala Committee Spark Tensions

The ANC has failed to meet the deadline for submitting names of MPs to serve on the Phala Phala impeachment committee, causing delays in the process and exposing divisions within the party leadership.

ANC has missed Parliament deadline for Phala Phala impeachment committee submission Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile's attendance, the ANC has still not submitted the names of their MPs to serve on the committee.

Reason for delay is unclear. Many hold the ANC responsible for delays. ANC members clashed over representation for committee members Tensions flared at the ANC's NEC meeting allegedly over comments made about former president Thabo Mbeki regarding the Phala Phala saga. Both sides have their own ways of handling the situation





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ANC Phala Phala Committee Ntuli Mbalula Second Delay In Submitting Names Delays In The Process Mavis Backdrop Of Worrying Events ICC Judge's Concerns Over Ramaphosa Plan One Insider Warned ANC Holds The Majority On The Committee Mps To Represent AN Party To Blame For Delays DA MK Party EFF Have Already Submitted Their Nominees Committee To Be Constituted Head Of The Legislature Wants To Hold The Exec Proceed With His 2022 Plan To Challenge The In Conflicting Comments

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