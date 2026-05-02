ANC Defends Legacy, Reaffirms Commitment to Workers and NHI Amidst Alliance Tensions

Nomvula Mokonyane defends the ANC's record on worker rights and the National Health Insurance scheme at a Cosatu Workers’ Day celebration, responding to calls for a reconfiguration of the governing alliance.

The African National Congress (ANC) is actively defending its legacy and commitment to the working class amidst growing calls for a significant shift in the power dynamics within the governing alliance.

Nomvula Mokonyane, the party’s first Deputy Secretary General, delivered a robust defense of the ANC’s historical role, firmly stating that the organization has never betrayed the interests of workers or the broader revolutionary cause. Her remarks came during the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) Workers’ Day celebration held in Durban, a platform where both Cosatu and the South African Communist Party (SACP) have recently voiced strong demands for a reconfiguration of the alliance, prioritizing the needs and concerns of the workforce.

This call for realignment signals a growing tension within the traditionally strong tripartite alliance, reflecting anxieties about the direction of economic and social policy in the new Government of National Unity (GNU). The debate highlights a fundamental question about who truly represents the interests of the working class in the current political landscape and how those interests can be best served.

Mokonyane’s presence at the Cosatu event and her direct response to the calls for reconfiguration underscore the ANC’s determination to maintain its position as a leading force in the alliance and to shape the narrative surrounding its commitment to social justice and economic equality. The ANC’s response is crucial as it navigates the complexities of a coalition government and attempts to address the concerns of its traditional support base.

A key point of contention within the GNU has emerged around the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme. The NHI, envisioned as a universal healthcare system, has been a long-standing policy objective of the ANC, aiming to provide equitable access to quality healthcare for all South Africans.

However, its implementation has faced significant hurdles, including concerns about funding, feasibility, and potential impact on the private healthcare sector. President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced a temporary pause in the immediate rollout of the NHI, citing the need for further consultation and refinement of the plan. Despite this pause, Mokonyane emphasized that the foundational work towards achieving universal healthcare continues unabated.

She argued that existing initiatives, such as free access to public health services and investments in primary healthcare infrastructure, including the construction of community health centres and mobile clinics (imitholampilo) particularly in provinces like KwaZulu-Natal, represent crucial building blocks towards the ultimate goal of a fully functional NHI system. This assertion aims to reassure supporters that the ANC remains committed to its healthcare promises, even in the face of political and logistical challenges.

The continued investment in these foundational elements demonstrates a long-term vision for healthcare reform, even if the immediate implementation timeline has been adjusted. The NHI debate is not merely about healthcare policy; it is a symbolic battleground for broader ideological differences within the alliance, reflecting contrasting views on the role of the state, the private sector, and the distribution of resources. The situation underscores the delicate balancing act the ANC must perform as it governs in a coalition.

The demands from Cosatu and the SACP for a reconfiguration of the alliance are not simply about policy disagreements; they represent a deeper concern about the perceived erosion of worker power and the influence of market-driven forces within the ANC’s decision-making processes. The trade union federation and the communist party have historically served as crucial allies of the ANC, providing a vital link to the working class and advocating for policies that promote social and economic justice.

However, in recent years, these relationships have become strained as the ANC has pursued economic policies that some within the alliance view as neoliberal or insufficiently transformative. The calls for a reconfiguration are, therefore, a demand for a more equitable distribution of power within the alliance and a greater emphasis on policies that prioritize the needs of workers and the poor.

Mokonyane’s defense of the ANC’s record and her reaffirmation of the commitment to the NHI are intended to counter these criticisms and to reassure the alliance partners that the ANC remains true to its core principles. The future of the tripartite alliance hinges on the ability of these parties to find common ground and to forge a shared vision for South Africa’s development.

The ongoing dialogue and negotiation will be critical in determining whether the alliance can overcome its current challenges and continue to play a leading role in shaping the country’s future. The issue of data privacy, as highlighted by the mention of cookies, while seemingly unrelated, points to a broader concern about transparency and accountability in governance, issues that are also central to the debate within the alliance





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