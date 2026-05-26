ANC Declines Invitation to SACP's Conference of the Left

The African National Congress (ANC) has declined an invitation to attend the South African Communist Party's (SACP) Conference of the Left, marking one of the clearest signs yet of the widening rift between the two parties ahead of the November local government elections.

The South African Communist Party's ( SACP ) Conference of the Left, scheduled to take place from May 29, has been met with a decline in attendance from the African National Congress (ANC).

According to sources, the ANC was formally invited to the conference and offered a brief speaking slot to deliver a message of support. However, the governing party chose not to participate, citing concerns that their participation would be viewed as an endorsement of an opposition party. This move marks one of the clearest signs yet of the widening rift between the ANC and the SACP ahead of the November local government elections.

The SACP has announced that it will contest the local elections independently for the first time, while insisting that it remains part of the tripartite alliance. The party has also sharply criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC leadership over the decision to form the government of national unity, which includes the Democratic Alliance (DA), after the 2024 elections. The SACP argues that the party aligned itself with the wrong coalition partner.

The three-day conference is expected to be attended by more than 300 people, including representatives from the MK Party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), trade unions, think tanks, and left-wing activists. However, the South African Federation of Trade Unions has announced that it will not attend the conference, accusing the SACP of defending government policies that entrench austerity.

The SACP's decision to contest the local elections independently has raised concerns about the future of the tripartite alliance, which has been a cornerstone of South African politics since the end of apartheid. The alliance between the ANC, the SACP, and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) has been a key factor in the country's transition to democracy.

However, the SACP's move has sparked a heated debate about the role of the party in the alliance and its relationship with the ANC. The conference is expected to be a platform for the SACP to showcase its vision for a socialist South Africa and to mobilise support for its independent candidacy in the local elections.

The SACP's decision to contest the local elections independently has also raised questions about the party's commitment to the tripartite alliance and its relationship with the ANC. The ANC's decision not to attend the conference has been seen as a sign of the growing rift between the two parties.

The SACP's Conference of the Left is expected to be a significant event in the lead-up to the local government elections, with many observers watching to see how the party's independent candidacy will play out. The conference is also expected to be a platform for the SACP to criticise the ANC leadership and to mobilise support for its vision of a socialist South Africa.

The SACP's decision to contest the local elections independently has raised concerns about the future of the tripartite alliance and the role of the party in the alliance. The conference is expected to be a significant event in the lead-up to the local government elections, with many observers watching to see how the party's independent candidacy will play out





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ANC SACP Conference Of The Left Local Government Elections Tripartite Alliance

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