The ANC and MKP have agreed to cooperate in all local councils where both are represented, signing a nine-article Municipal Cooperation Accord that also includes ActionSA, the EFF and the IFP. The deal follows the November 4 local government elections and could reshape coalition politics in hung municipalities.

The African National Congress and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party have agreed to work together in all local councils where both parties are represented, in a move that could reshape coalition politics across South Africa.

The MKP signed the Municipal Cooperation Accord on Monday, according to the South African Broadcasting Corporation. ActionSA was expected to consider and ratify the agreement following its meeting with the ANC later in the day. The SABC also reported that the Inkatha Freedom Party, the Economic Freedom Fighters and other participating political formations had signed the accord. The document contains nine articles covering shared objectives and commitments to residents.

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The articles also cover local economic development, public services and workers, clean and capable government, zero tolerance for corruption, political stability, trust, and the allocation of offices and representation. A central feature of the agreement is that participating parties retain their individual political identities and caucuses while committing to a coordinated approach to municipal governance. Article 6 outlines how the cooperation arrangement will operate.

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Accord Details Cooperation Council Structure

Under Article 6.1, parties undertake to consult one another in good time on major decisions, share information openly and honour their commitments. The article states: We will consult one another in good time on major decisions, share information openly and keep our word. Each party keeps its own identity and its own caucus. Article 6.2 establishes a Cooperation Council comprising the caucus leaders of participating parties, who will represent their respective organisations.

Each caucus leader carries that party's single vote. The Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Speaker, Leader of Executive Business, and the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the Joint Caucus will also attend by virtue of their offices but will not carry additional party representation. The council will meet at least once a month, or more frequently if requested by any participating party. Decisions will be taken through sufficient consensus among the parties.

The council will monitor implementation of the accord and maintain records of progress. The agreement makes clear the Cooperation Council will advise the parties rather than take decisions on behalf of municipal councils. Article 6.3 states that councillors from participating parties will meet before every ordinary council sitting to prepare and, as far as possible, agree on a common approach.

Coalition Negotiations Following Local Elections

The agreement comes amid intense coalition negotiations following the November 4 local government elections, which left several municipalities, including major metropolitan councils, without outright political majorities. The ANC and the DA have also agreed to cooperate in six municipalities in the Northern Cape and Limpopo, on a confidence and supply arrangement. The ANC sent the municipal cooperation accord document to all the big political parties in councils across the country on Friday morning.

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IOL has reported on efforts by the ANC, MKP, ActionSA and the EFF to establish a framework for cooperation in municipalities, particularly in Gauteng, where coalition negotiations are expected to determine the political leadership of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. The proposed cooperation also marks a significant political development given the historically strained relationship between the ANC and the MKP, which was formed by former ANC president Jacob Zuma.

ANC And MKP Reach eThekwini Agreement

ANC and MKP insiders believe an agreement has been reached in eThekwini, with the MKP expected to secure the mayoral position. The arrangement forms part of broader negotiations over the control of hung municipalities. The Municipal Cooperation Accord appears to be an attempt by the ANC to establish a more structured approach to coalition governance, moving beyond political negotiations over mayoral positions and council leadership to a framework governing how parties will work together.

However, the success of the agreement will depend on whether the participating parties can maintain political discipline, reach consensus on major decisions and prioritise service delivery over party interests.