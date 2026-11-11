ANC, DA, and ActionSA Negotiate Gauteng Metro Coalitions

The African National Congress prepares for a critical NEC meeting on November 12 to decide coalition partners in Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni after the DA won the most votes.

The African National Congress holds a pivotal meeting of its National Executive Committee on Thursday, November 12, as political parties race against a two-week deadline to form governing coalitions across three major Gauteng metropolitan municipalities. The Democratic Alliance secured the highest vote share in Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni but fell short of an absolute majority, forcing all major contenders into complex negotiation phases.

Coalition Strategy Centralized By ANC Leadership

The ANC's top decision-making body will determine whether the party aligns with its national government partner or seeks alternative arrangements involving ActionSA and smaller ideological allies. Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula leads the central coalition task team that includes Trade Minister Parks Tau, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe. This structure deliberately limits provincial and regional autonomy, ensuring that national leadership controls which entities the party engages with during these critical talks.

Also read ActionSA begins coalition talks with ANC and EFF after Gauteng election results

Earlier consultations occurred only with ActionSA, leaving other potential partnerships pending the outcome of the upcoming committee deliberations. The National Working Committee met earlier in the week to assess election results and recommended that the focus remain strictly on establishing a framework for negotiations rather than conducting a broad post-election review. This approach aims to streamline decision-making and present unified options to the broader executive body.

Competing Political Alliances And Internal Resistance

Multiple pathways exist for governance structures, including a formal partnership with the Democratic Alliance, a broader left-leaning bloc with the EFF and MK Party, or a mutual support agreement allowing independent mayoral elections. Resistance to cooperating with the Democratic Alliance remains strong within the ANC ranks, with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi labeling the opposition as anti-transformation and the Youth League declaring right-wing parties off-limits. These internal factions complicate efforts to secure stable municipal administrations through traditional coalition models.

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ActionSA emerges as a potentially decisive factor in determining which formation can command sufficient seats to govern effectively. Simultaneously, the Democratic Alliance federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis meets with ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont to discuss possible bilateral arrangements. The EFF has urged reconciliation with allied groups like the MK Party and SACP, while the SACP advocates for greater unity among left-wing formations through the Council of the Left.

Implications For Municipal Governance Stability

The outcome of these negotiations directly impacts the administrative stability of South Africa's economic hubs, where service delivery and infrastructure management face immediate scrutiny. If no coalition forms within the designated timeframe, political uncertainty could delay critical budget approvals and policy implementations necessary for urban development. The ANC's emphasis on negotiating in good faith suggests a desire for predictable councils, even if it requires compromising on ideological purity tests set by internal party structures.

As discussions intensify, stakeholders watch closely to see whether the Democratic Alliance can bridge divides with either the ANC or ActionSA to create viable governing coalitions. The next few days will reveal whether shared policy goals outweigh historical rivalries, ultimately shaping the political landscape of Gauteng for the coming term. Citizens in Joburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni await clarity on who will assume leadership roles and how municipal services will be managed under any resulting agreements.