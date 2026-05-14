ANC Confident in Failing Impeachment Inquiry, Expects GNU Partners to Rally Behind President

The African National Congress (ANC) top officials have met with the party's parliamentary caucus to communicate the outcomes of the Special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting regarding the Phala Phala court judgment and the looming impeachment inquiry. The party remains confident that any vote to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa will fail, and leadership expects both its caucus and Government of National Unity (GNU) partners to rally behind the President when the matter comes to a vote.

The African National Congress ( ANC ) top officials have met with the party's parliamentary caucus to communicate the outcomes of the Special National Executive Committee ( NEC ) meeting regarding the Phala Phala court judgment and the looming impeachment inquiry.

The party remains confident that any vote to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa will fail. Leadership expects both its caucus and Government of National Unity (GNU) partners to rally behind the President when the matter comes to a vote. The meeting between national officials and the caucus follows a recent agreement among parliamentary parties on the composition of the Section 89 inquiry tasked with investigating the President.

During the caucus meeting, Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula briefed the party's 159 MPs to align them with the party's official position and initiate the internal process. Mbalula emphasised that the ANC maintains constant communication with GNU members and noted that removing the President is a high legislative hurdle.

'We know that if someone comes with a motion of no confidence, you need 50% plus one, and when you want to remove the President, you need a two-thirds majority. Nobody will remove the President here without us when they come with impeachment.

' The party's national officials are scheduled to hold a press briefing at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Friday





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African National Congress ANC Top Officials Parliamentary Caucus Special National Executive Committee NEC Phala Phala Court Judgment Impeachment Inquiry Cyril Ramaphosa Leadership Government Of National Unity GNU Section 89 Inquiry Fikile Mbalula Press Briefing Luthuli House Johannesburg Impeachment No Confidence Two-Thirds Majority High Legislative Hurdle

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