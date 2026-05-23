ANC Condemns Critics, Opens Public Nominations for mayoral Candidates

Fikile Mbalula, Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC), has criticised those who are criticising the party's process of selecting its mayoral candidates. The ANC has implemented public nominations for citizens to choose their preferred mayoral candidates ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has condemned those who are criticising the party’s process of nominating its mayoral candidates . The party opened public nominations in which ordinary South Africans were given the opportunity to select their preferred mayoral candidates ...

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African National Congress Fikile Mbalula Mayoral Candidates Public Participation Local Government Elections Shortlisting Process Involvement Nomination Process Critical Response Video Content

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