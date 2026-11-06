ANC Concedes Service Delivery Crisis Drives Low Voter Turnout in Local Elections

Nomvula Mokonyane acknowledges that poor service delivery and policy failures are causing low voter turnout for the ANC in traditional strongholds during recent local government elections.

ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane has publicly acknowledged that inadequate service delivery in the party's traditional strongholds is a primary factor contributing to low voter turnout during the recent local government elections. This concession was made while addressing the media at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's results operation centre located at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Thursday.

Election Results Signal Opposition Gains

Early election data released by the IEC indicates that opposition parties are securing significant gains across several municipalities nationwide. The African National Congress faces mounting challenges in key battlegrounds, prompting senior leadership to reassess their engagement strategies with constituents who feel neglected by local governance structures.

Also read South Africa Municipal Elections 2026: ANC Faces Pressure Amid Service Delivery and Security Concerns

Mokonyane Outlines Renewal Strategy

The deputy secretary-general emphasized that the party's renewal programme must shift focus toward rebuilding relationships with communities and resolving daily life issues affecting voters. She stated that the party needs to demonstrate tangible solutions to problems residents face rather than merely expanding organizational branches or holding internal meetings without addressing public grievances.

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Specific Grievances In Old Townships

Mokonyane highlighted specific difficulties experienced by residents in Soweto and older townships where properties have been attached after indigent policies were dropped. She attributed these housing crises to an eight-year period of Democratic Alliance rule in certain areas, noting that the removal of support policies left vulnerable citizens facing financial ruin and loss of assets.

Building Trust Beyond Party Structures

The remarks underscore a strategic pivot within the ANC to prioritize responsiveness to voter concerns over purely structural growth. Leadership believes that restoring political support requires visible action in resolving issues even in areas where the party does not currently hold governing power, aiming to rebuild trust through direct community engagement and problem-solving initiatives.