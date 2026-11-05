The African National Congress suffers historic election losses across major metros, falling below half its previous support in key strongholds like Soweto and Khayelitsha as voters reject governance failures.

The African National Congress suffered a historic electoral defeat in the 2024 national elections, marking the end of its long-standing political dominance and forcing the party into a coalition government. This seismic shift in the South Africa n political landscape was driven by a massive voter revolt against deteriorating public services, corruption, and systemic state failure that has eroded trust over several decades.

Election Results Reveal Sharp Decline

The party fell below the fifty percent threshold for the first time in national history, a statistical milestone that underscores the rapid acceleration of its political decline. In the 2024 election cycle, the African National Congress was forced to negotiate a national coalition government after failing to secure a simple majority, a stark contrast to its previous unilateral control.

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At the Independent Electoral Commission results centre at Gallagher Estate in Midrand, party officials appeared resigned to their new status as a middling political force rather than the unquestioned leaders of the nation. The atmosphere stood in sharp contrast to previous election nights, where senior leaders like Gwede Mantashe would command the cavernous hall, dispensing insights and projecting an aura of invincibility that no longer exists.

Strongholds Suffer Historic Losses

The collapse was particularly severe in historically secure voting districts that once served as the bedrock of the liberation movement. In Soweto's Chiawelo area, the African National Congress saw its vote share plummet from fifty-six percent in 2021 to just thirty-one percent at the Gazankulu school, a location of significant symbolic importance as it is the hometown of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

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Just around the corner at Basani Primary School, the party secured only thirty-one percent, down from fifty-five percent, indicating a deep-seated anger among residents who had previously offered steadfast support. The rejection extended to Meadowlands, one of the oldest areas in Soweto established under apartheid's Group Areas Act, where support was halved from thirty-seven percent to seventeen percent at Forte Secondary School.

At Victory Church in the same region, the African National Congress won twenty-eight percent, a sharp decrease from forty-six percent recorded in the previous cycle. This pattern of drastic decline repeated itself across multiple voting districts in Mamelodi and Atteridgeville, signaling that the discontent was not isolated but widespread across township structures.

Widespread Rejection Across Townships

At the Charity and Faith Mission Church, the party's share fell from forty-nine percent to twenty-nine percent, while at Mount Grace Ministries, support collapsed from sixty-four percent to thirty-seven percent. Voters at Kgabo Primary School gave the party only thirty-nine percent, a reduction from sixty-four percent, and at Hofmeyr High School, the vote share dropped from fifty percent to thirty-one percent.

The same trajectory of failure was observed in Khayelitsha, where the party received forty-six percent at Chinma Primary School, down from seventy-five percent in 2021. At Sizimisele Technical High School, forty-eight percent of voters supported the African National Congress, a significant drop from sixty-seven percent, demonstrating that even in some of the safest and most historically secure wards, the party has lost its mandate.

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Governance Failures Drive Voter Revolt

This extensive loss of support is attributed to the party's failure to address crumbling infrastructure, failing water systems, and electric grid instability. Critics argue that the organization appointed venal leaders and populated administrations with incompetent officials, overseeing a systemic dismantling of government at the national, provincial, and municipal levels that left citizens with broken cities and plundered balance sheets.

The decline was gradual for years but has accelerated into a sudden collapse, echoing the literary observation that bankruptcy occurs gradually and then suddenly. As extraction networks sought to steal assets as the party's power waned, voters responded with severe judgment, punishing the leadership for arrogance, obstinacy, and a refusal to heed admonishments from the electorate regarding mismanagement.