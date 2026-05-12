ANC Coalition Partners Skeptical of Ramaphosa's Legal Challenge, Impeachment Inquiry Remains a Possibility

The African National Congress's (ANC) biggest coalition partners in the Government of National Unity (GNU) are not supporting President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to challenge an independent panel report, which suggests he should face an impeachment inquiry over the events that unfolded on his Phala Phala farm in 2020. The Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and Freedom Front Plus (FF+) believe Parliament should proceed with the inquiry, regardless of Ramaphosa's claims that the report is flawed.

The African National Congress 's (ANC) biggest coalition partners in the Government of National Unity (GNU) are not hastening to come to President Cyril Ramaphosa 's defence regarding his decision to challenge an independent panel report.

The report suggests the president should face an impeachment inquiry over the events that unfolded on his Phala Phala farm in 2020. The Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and Freedom Front Plus (FF+) are among the coalition partners who believe Parliament should proceed with the inquiry, regardless of Ramaphosa's claims that the report is flawed.

On Monday night, Ramaphosa announced his response to Friday's Constitutional Court ruling, which stated that an impeachment inquiry must be set up unless the parliamentary report is set aside by a court. Freedom Front Plus leader Corne Mulder described Ramaphosa's response as a desperate attempt to save himself.

While uncertainty remains as to whether the president's legal actions will impact parliamentary processes, Mulder argues that even if Ramaphosa is successful in staving off an inquiry for now, he still has a case to answer to. Mulder suggests that the Phala Phala saga has become less about sparing the president personally and more about preserving the ANC.

'It will make no difference as to the facts in this case that need to be dealt with. There are too many questions that still need to be answered,' said Mulder.

Meanwhile, the IFP maintains that the president's legal challenge should not suspend Parliament's constitutional duties, asserting that no one is above the law. Party spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa stated that the impeachment process must proceed parallel to the president's review application.

'The impeachment process is an institutional responsibility of Parliament and can't be delayed by legal proceedings where applicable,' said Hlengwa. On Wednesday, Parliament's police committee will consider a report on the conduct of police officers who embarked on a covert mission to Namibia to track the president's stolen money





ewnreporter / 🏆 35. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

African National Congress Government Of National Unity Democratic Alliance Inkatha Freedom Party Freedom Front Plus Cyril Ramaphosa Phala Phala Farm Impeachment Inquiry Constitutional Court Ruling Parliamentary Report Police Committee Namibia Stolen Money

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ANC, SACP, DA and EFF react to Constitutional Court ruling on Ramaphosa's impeachmentAhead of the ANC's Policy Conference, SACP secretary-general Solly Mapaila has expressed doubt about President Cyril Ramaphosa's fitness as head of state. He raised concerns about the Phala Phala scandal, accusing business people within the government of sharing resources. ANC partners are being challenged to use their conscience regarding the Phala Phala scandal, while the DA is criticized for not withdrawing from the GNU. The article covers the reactions of various parties to the recent Constitutional Court ruling on President Ramaphosa's impeachment inquiry.

Read more »

ANC, business figures want DA to back Ramaphosa on Phala Phala sagaHill-Lewis says ANC, business figures want DA to back Ramaphosa on Phala Phala saga The new Land Amendment Bill will weaken the protections of the homeless set by the constitution and ruled on by the courts, say activists. The bill makes it a criminal offence to organise poor communities around land and shelter. It will receive parliament's approval by late July or early August. Public comment closes mid-June.

Read more »

ANC ready to take the fight and defend RamaphosaParty’s NEC meets today to contain political fallout over Phala Phala

Read more »

Urgent ANC NEC meeting to spotlight Ramaphosa's Phala Phala scandalThe NEC, which is the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences, is set to meet in Cape Town on Tuesday evening.

Read more »