ANC Claims Political Violence in KwaZulu-Natal While Police Dispute Motive

The ANC alleges IFP supporters assaulted voters in Abaqulusi during elections, but police state the incident was alcohol-fueled and not politically motivated.

The African National Congress has accused supporters of the Inkatha Freedom Party of organizing an assault against its members in the Abakulusi region of KwaZulu-Natal, resulting in two hospitalizations. The party claims the incident occurred on Wednesday as voters attempted to cast their ballots in the Siyaphambili voting district within ward 4 of the Abakulusi local municipality. This allegation has sparked a contentious debate regarding the nature of the violence and the involvement of political actors in the regional electoral process.

Police Denounce Political Violence Claims

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda explicitly stated that the incident was not politically motivated and that the individuals involved were acquaintances who were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the altercation. The police emphasized that the dispute was unrelated to political affiliations or electoral outcomes, directly contradicting the narrative presented by the African National Congress leadership. This distinction is critical for understanding the context of the violence and the appropriate legal response to the situation.

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African National Congress Maintains Allegations

ANC provincial spokesperson Sifiso Sonjica insisted that two party members sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment and that the attack was a coordinated effort by political rivals. The party described the event as cowardly political violence aimed at suppressing the constitutional right to vote, framing it as a direct assault on democracy. Sonjica reiterated that the matter had been formally reported to the police and demanded immediate intervention from both law enforcement and the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

Demand for Electoral Commission Intervention

The African National Congress has called on the Electoral Commission of South Africa to take immediate action to safeguard voters and ensure that citizens can cast their ballots without fear of intimidation or physical harm. The party views the alleged attack as an affront to the hard-won freedoms of the people and a threat to the integrity of the electoral process in the region. They expect the commission to verify the circumstances surrounding the incident and implement measures to prevent further disruption to voting activities.

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Police Protocol for Sober Case Registration

Law enforcement officials advised those involved in the altercation that they are welcome to open a formal case once they are sober, at which point police will register the matter for a full investigation. Col Robert Netshiunda stressed that it is vital to clarify the actual cause of the fight, noting that alcohol was a contributing factor rather than political ideology. This approach allows for a more accurate assessment of the events and ensures that any legal proceedings are based on clear evidence and testimony.

Impact on Regional Electoral Integrity

The conflicting accounts between the African National Congress and the police highlight the challenges of maintaining electoral integrity in KwaZulu-Natal during periods of heightened political tension. While the Inkatha Freedom Party has not yet provided a public comment on the allegations, the incident underscores the need for robust security measures and transparent investigations to protect all voters. The situation remains under review, with the police continuing to assess the evidence and the electoral commission monitoring the voting process in the Siyaphambili district.