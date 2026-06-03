ANC Chief Whip Dismisses Opposition No-Confidence Motion, Defends Impeachment Committee Process

ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli has dismissed the EFF and MK Party's plan for a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling their alliance tactical and urging focus on the Section 89 impeachment committee. Ntuli detailed the committee's formation, defended the role of ANC study groups, and commented on xenophobia and labour practices.

The ANC 's chief whip, Mdumiseni Ntuli , has categorically rejected the proposed motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa put forward by the Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF ) and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

Ntuli described the two opposition parties as an "unholy alliance" whose sole unifying factor is their shared opposition to both the ANC and its president. He affirmed that the ANC will not support any such motion, arguing that the proper constitutional channel for addressing concerns about the president is the newly established parliamentary Section 89 impeachment committee.

Ntuli stressed that the committee, a 31-member body mandated to investigate the Phala Phala allegations, is already operational in its initial stages and that opposition parties should channel their efforts there instead of pursuing a separate motion. He warned that if Ramaphosa were removed, the alliance between the EFF and MK would likely dissolve, as they have no other common purpose.

Ntuli provided detailed insights into the formation and composition of the impeachment committee, revealing that the ANC deliberately chose not to insist on an ANC member as chairperson. This decision, he explained, was made after engaging various political parties, including those within the Government of National Unity (GNU), to preempt accusations of bias given that the investigation involves the head of state and the leader of the ruling party. The committee ultimately selected independent parliamentarian Bheki Gana as chair.

Ntuli painted Gana as a "very cool, calm and collected" figure capable of impartial leadership. He also disclosed that opposition parties had held a clandestine caucus-excluding the ANC, the Patriotic Alliance, the Inkatha Freedom Party, and Al Jama-ah-with the explicit goal of blocking an ANC chairperson. The ANC's surprise proposal of Gana successfully disrupted those plans. Beyond the immediate political drama, Ntuli defended the integrity of parliamentary processes and the ANC's internal structures.

He explained that ANC study groups are legitimate internal caucus mechanisms for policy preparation and oversight, rejecting claims that they constitute interference in government administration. He clarified that while departments may be invited to provide factual briefings, these are strictly information-sharing sessions. He also asserted that all parties have the right to request information from the state within legal bounds.

Finally, Ntuli addressed social tensions, denying a pervasive "xenophobic" label for South Africans while condemning unlawful business practices such as the employment of undocumented migrants off the books, which violates labour and social security laws





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Mdumiseni Ntuli Cyril Ramaphosa Motion Of No Confidence Section 89 Committee Phala Phala EFF MK Party Impeachment ANC Parliament

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