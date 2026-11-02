ANC Centralizes Coalition Talks Ahead of Local Elections

The ANC will oversee coalition negotiations after local elections as support drops. DA also centralizes talks. This affects municipal stability and service delivery in major metros.

Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau announced that the office of the ANC secretary-general will oversee the party's coalition negotiations following Wednesday's local government elections. This structural change comes as the party prepares for a vote in which no single party is expected to command a national majority. Tau confirmed that the party's national leadership would determine its approach to coalition partnerships. He stated that the national executive committee holds the authority to decide the direction. The coalition trustee, led by the secretary-general, will be responsible for making recommendations on these matters.

Centralized Control Over Local Government

The DA's federal executive will also have to sign off on all coalition agreements. The party's highest decision-making structure is set to meet regularly after the election results to consider and approve coalition arrangements. These negotiations will determine who controls municipal councils. They will also decide how executive portfolios and budgets are allocated. Furthermore, they will decide whether administrations can remain stable enough to deliver basic services. With most major metropolitan municipalities expected to require coalitions, the ability of parties to reach durable agreements will have a direct bearing on service delivery. Infrastructure maintenance and local economic development are also at stake.

Also read South Africa Local Elections: Right-Wing Influence And Coalition Dynamics

Declining ANC Support in Key Metro Areas

The centralisation of negotiations in the ANC and DA signals that their national leaderships want greater control over the political direction of these local administrations. The ANC's centralised approach comes as the party faces an increasingly fragmented electoral landscape. An Ipsos poll released on Friday showed no party commanding majority support nationally. ANC support is currently at an all-time low, though it remains likely to emerge as the largest party. The DA leads in Johannesburg and Tshwane. It also commands about half the vote in Cape Town. Ipsos expects most major metropolitan municipalities to require coalition governments.

Voter Sentiment and Polling Challenges

The levels of support recorded for the DA and ANC in Johannesburg broadly reflect the national view. However, this time the DA registers slightly higher support than the ANC. Support for MK in Johannesburg appears lower than might have been expected based on other recent indicators. It is important to note that fieldwork took place during a period when uncertainty surrounded Jacob Zuma's hospitalisation. While it is not possible to determine the extent of any impact, the timing may have influenced some voters' perceptions or willingness to express support.

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Risks of Unstable Coalition Partnerships

Ipsos political analyst Mari Harris said parties should look beyond securing enough partners to cross the fifty percent threshold when negotiating coalitions. They must also consider the governing principles and track records of potential partners. It may be tempting for parties to assemble coalition governments simply by securing enough partners to cross the threshold. This is often done through the allocation of key council positions or even mayoral posts. However, negotiations should also consider the values, track record and governing principles of potential partners. The practical realities of working together effectively are equally critical.

Lessons From The 2021 Electoral Cycle

A number of coalition arrangements formed after the 2021 local government elections could be described as marriages of convenience. In many instances, these coalitions proved unstable. They resulted in frequent changes in leadership and disruptions to service delivery. In many cases, these disruptions reached a breaking point. Former president Kgalema Motlanthe says coalition governments should accommodate divergent views. He also stated that coalition partners must commit to governing for a full term. He warned that political arrangements built on short-term interests risk undermining stability.

Strategic Commitments For Future Governance

Motlanthe emphasized that coalitions are all about how they commit at least for a term. A full term commitment is what keeps governments that are based on coalitions on their feet. Strategy also informs choices. It all depends on whether at that point in time the leadership views such a relationship as tactical or strategic. The ANC's decision to centralise negotiations and largely replicate the GNU model is aimed at preserving continuity in government. This approach also limits the scope for competing provincial and regional interests to dictate coalition arrangements. It reflects the party's need to avoid the instability that has characterised coalition governments since the 2021 local elections.