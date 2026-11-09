ANC Centralizes Coalition Strategy to Ensure Municipal Stability

The African National Congress adopts a centralized coalition doctrine to stabilize local governance after losing control in 110 municipalities.

The African National Congress has announced a decisive shift in its local government strategy by moving to centralize all coalition negotiations. This policy change aims to replace the fragmented council-by-council approach that previously plagued the party's governance stability. The directive comes in the wake of significant electoral losses across the country.

Centralized Strategy to Ensure Stability

Fikile Mbalula, the Secretary-General of the African National Congress, issued an internal circular outlining the new framework for political alliances. The document is addressed to provincial chairpersons, provincial task team conveners, and provincial secretaries to ensure strict adherence to the new protocol. The party intends to enter coalition talks shortly after its loss of control in 110 municipalities nationwide.

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Mbalula explicitly stated that the goal of this centralization is to ensure the party engages counterparts in a coordinated manner. By channeling negotiations through the secretary-general, the party aims to speak with one voice in every council. This structural change is designed to prevent the disjointed decision-making that characterized previous local government interactions.

Reviewing Past Coalition Failures

The internal memo highlights that coalitions formed council-by-council without a shared program during the 2021 to 2026 term often proved unstable. Mbalula noted that this lack of coordination led to frequent political disruptions and ineffective service delivery. The new doctrine seeks to eliminate these inconsistencies by enforcing a unified national stance.

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Party leadership argues that a coordinated approach will help build arrangements that last for the full term. The ultimate objective is to ensure these political partnerships serve citizens well rather than serving transient political interests. This lesson was drawn directly from the chaotic governance periods observed in the previous electoral cycle.

Leadership Roles and Electoral Context

President Cyril Ramaphosa and other national officials will lead the analysis and finalization of the guiding doctrine. Their responsibility is to prepare the party for what are expected to be robust coalition negotiations with rival political entities. The National Executive Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday to finalize this strategic doctrine.

These strategic adjustments come against a backdrop of declining electoral support for the ruling party. Final results indicate the African National Congress secured 30.8% of the national vote. This figure represents a sharp decline from the 46% share the party achieved in the 2021 elections.

Next Steps in Local Governance

With the NEC meeting imminent, the party is preparing to implement this centralized model across all affected municipalities. The doctrine will dictate how local branches interact with potential coalition partners in the future. This move is intended to restore predictability and continuity in local government operations.

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Provincial structures are now required to align their operations with the national directive issued by the secretary-general. This ensures that no local branch can negotiate independently or bypass the central coordination mechanism. The party views this unity as essential for surviving the intense political bargaining ahead.

The stability of local governments will depend heavily on how effectively this new doctrine is executed. Citizens in the 110 municipalities where the party lost control will be watching closely for signs of improved governance. The success of this centralized strategy will be measured by the longevity and effectiveness of the new coalitions formed under this framework.