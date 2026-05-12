Hill-Lewis says ANC, business figures want DA to back Ramaphosa on Phala Phala saga The new Land Amendment Bill will weaken the protections of the homeless set by the constitution and ruled on by the courts, say activists. The bill makes it a criminal offence to organise poor communities around land and shelter. It will receive parliament's approval by late July or early August. Public comment closes mid-June.

Hill-Lewis says ANC, business figures want DA to back Ramaphosa on Phala Phala saga The new Land Amendment Bill will weaken the protections of the homeless set by the constitution and ruled on by the courts, say activists.

Picture: Gallo ImagesThe government has published a Bill that makes it a criminal offence to organise poor communities around land and shelter. Parliament is expected to receive it by late July or early August. Public comment closes mid-June.

The Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Amendment Bill – the PIE Amendment Bill of 2026 – was published on 16 April by Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane.frames it as a tightening of enforcement, a response to the burden unlawful occupation places on the government and private sector. Ndifuna Ukwazi, Abahlali baseMjondolo, Reclaim the City, the Inner City Federation, GIWUSA, Saftu, SERI, Abahlali base Freedom Park and Rent Control share a common position:The provision drawing most concern creates criminal offences for anyone who “incites, arranges, organises or permits” land occupation, punishable by fines of up to R2 million, two years in prison, or both.

Across a country where millions occupy land because there is nowhere else to go, the organisations argue this provision extends well beyond organised criminality. Community leaders, housing activists and the organisations of the poor themselves fall under its reach. The history these organisations invoke matters. Under apartheid, the Prevention of Illegal Squatting Act of 1951 criminalised occupation and enabled the forced removal of black and working-class people without consideration of their circumstances.

Hill-Lewis says ANC, business figures want DA to back Ramaphosa on Phala Phala saga The constitution, adopted in 1996, dismantled that legal framework. Section 26 gave everyone the right of access to adequate housing. The PIE Act of 1998 was the legislation that gave those constitutional provisions practical force. In the decades since, the Constitutional Court has built a consistent body of case law on that foundation.

Courts must assess whether eviction is just and equitable, weigh the situations of children, the elderly, people with disabilities and women-headed households, and satisfy themselves that alternative accommodation exists before rendering families homeless. The organisations argue the Amendment Bill cuts against this body of law. In their reading, courts would be able to order evictions even where no alternative accommodation exists, on the basis that the state lacks resources.

Where temporary accommodation is provided, people could face renewed eviction once it expires, leaving them in a cycle of displacement with no resolution. The Bill also narrows the factors courts must consider





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