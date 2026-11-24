The ANC NEC rejects a Johannesburg coalition with the DA while mine waste risks escalate and political power shifts in the Eastern Cape metros.

The African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) has officially rejected any potential coalition partnership with the Democratic Alliance (DA) within the City of Johannesburg. This decisive move was confirmed on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, effectively removing Helen Zille from any future role in the local government of the major metropolitan hub. The ruling party maintained its previous stance to prevent the opposition leader from retaining influence over municipal power structures in the city.

NEC Ratifies Provincial Coalition Strategy

The decision by the national body aligns with a directive already established by the ANC in the Gauteng province to exclude the DA from governing arrangements. According to a senior ANC member operating in Gauteng, the NEC formally ratified this position during their recent proceedings. The provincial strategy instead favors a different configuration of political alliances to ensure stable governance in the region.

Also read Helen Zille Criticizes Proposed Johannesburg Coalition as Chaotic

Gauteng's Provincial Task Team (PTT) report had previously outlined a preferred coalition framework that excludes the DA. The proposed arrangement involves a partnership between ActionSA, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), the ANC, and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). This grouping was selected as the viable path forward for controlling the municipal municipality and managing local affairs without DA involvement.

Radioactive Waste Threatens Gauteng Residents

Beyond political maneuvering, a million or more residents in Gauteng's former goldfields are facing serious health and environmental hazards. Environmental experts have issued urgent warnings regarding the presence of radioactive mine tailings and poorly managed mining waste that permeate the area. These conditions pose significant risks to public health and the surrounding ecosystem for communities living in the vicinity.

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Eco-activists and mining specialists emphasize that abandoned, ownerless, and inadequately rehabilitated mines are exposing thousands of individuals to hazardous substances. The primary concerns include exposure to uranium and various other heavy metals that have leached into the environment. Experts stress that immediate intervention is required to prevent further exposure and mitigate the long-term health impacts on the local population.

Elections Reshape Eastern Cape Leadership

Simultaneously, the political landscape in the Eastern Cape has been solidified following the 2026 local government elections. On Tuesday, 24 November 2026, new municipal leadership structures were confirmed as parties established their governing arrangements. The Democratic Alliance secured a coalition deal in Nelson Mandela Bay, while the African National Congress retained control in the Buffalo City metro.

The DA is set to lead Nelson Mandela Bay after reaching a coalition agreement with five other political parties. This alliance secured the necessary numbers to govern the metro effectively. In contrast, the ANC maintained its hold on the mayoral seat in Buffalo City, ensuring continuity in leadership for that specific municipality as the new administrative terms begin.

Border Control Systems Face Funding Delays

In the realm of immigration and border management, the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) digital border control system will remain restricted to airports for the foreseeable future. The Border Management Authority (BMA) has been given the required funding to proceed with this limited deployment. BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato confirmed this status during an expenditure and festive season operation plan briefing before the home affairs parliamentary portfolio committee on Tuesday.

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The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) and Electronic Movement Control System (EMCS) were initially trialled during the 2025 G20 summit at two primary international arrival points. The systems officially went live at international airports in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban in August. However, the expansion to land borders remains pending until additional funding is secured.

Celebrities Call for Pit Bull Ban

Adding to the week's notable developments, David Scott, known professionally as The Kiffness, has publicly called for a ban on pit bulls in South Africa. In a post shared on X on Monday, 23 November, Scott argued that the breed is a danger to communities, particularly targeting children and other animals. He highlighted the breed's historical use in dog fighting rather than domestic companionship.

Scott stated that pit bulls are responsible for severe and fatal attacks, often occurring without provocation. He noted that the animals are already banned in many other countries and urged South Africa to follow suit. This call for legislative action adds a cultural dimension to the day's news cycle alongside the political and environmental stories.

Weather Warnings for Multiple Provinces

The South African Weather Service has issued yellow level 4 and level 2 warnings for severe weather conditions. The alerts cover Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, and the Free State. Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for thunderstorms with flooding, hail, and strong winds as the weather systems move through the regions.