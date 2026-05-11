ANC and parts of the private sector urged to support Ramaphosa even if there are adverse findings

The DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has claimed that there are calls emerging from both the ANC and parts of the private sector to back President Cyril Ramaphosa, irrespective of what an impeachment committee may ultimately conclude in relation to the Phala Phala matter. Meanwhile, Parliament outlined the impeachment process and Giraud Haralys requested that parliamentarians add Citizen as a Preferred source on Google.

Hill-Lewis made it clear that his party would not "turn a blind eye" to any adverse findings against Ramaphosa . The DA leader made this statement in the wake of a significant ruling by the Constitutional Court , which found that Parliament acted irrationally in 2022 when it blocked the referral of a Section 89 panel report.

The ConCourt set aside that decision and ordered the National Assembly to establish an impeachment committee. According to the ConCourt, Ramaphosa may have a case to answer regarding the alleged theft of about $580 000 (approximately R9.6 million) from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo in February 2020. On Monday, Hill-Lewis made it clear that his party would not "turn a blind eye" to any adverse findings against Ramaphosa.

"We cannot do that. We have to re-establish the principle of integrity and accountability in the state. Otherwise, we may get a small life extension to this government and this president, but we lose our soul as a country", he said.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza outlined a six-step process for the impeachment committee, confirmed that the Section 89 panel’s report would be sent to the relevant committee, and confirmed that the Constitutional Court judgment would be referred to the committee. The EFF has criticised reports that Ramaphosa is planning to take the Section 89 panel’s report on review





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