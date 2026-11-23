The African National Congress and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party finalize a coalition agreement in eThekwini, positioning MK for the mayoralty and triggering internal debates within the ANC ahead of a critical NEC meeting.

Political insiders within the African National Congress and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party confirm that a coalition agreement has been finalized in eThekwini, the largest municipality in KwaZulu-Natal. Under the reported terms, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party is poised to secure both the mayoral and deputy mayoral positions, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of the region.

Coalition Structure and Municipal Impact

This reported agreement places the uMkhonto weSizwe Party in a dominant position within the municipal government, effectively bypassing previous power-sharing arrangements with other opposition groups. The deal aims to reshape the governance structure of eThekwini, where the African National Congress previously held strong influence but has faced increasing electoral challenges from the uMkhonto weSizwe movement.

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The consolidation of mayoral and deputy mayoral roles under the uMkhonto weSizwe banner suggests a strategic realignment of local authority. This move reflects the evolving balance of power following recent elections, where the uMkhonto weSizwe Party gained substantial ground against established political entities in the province.

Internal Party Divisions and NEC Meeting

The confirmation of this pact comes just before a crucial meeting of the African National Congress's National Executive Committee scheduled for Monday. Members are expected to debate the party's broader coalition strategy, specifically whether to strengthen ties with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party or maintain cooperation with the Democratic Alliance.

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Tensions within the African National Congress have intensified, with some members warning of the potential consequences for governance in eThekwini if the alliance with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party proceeds. Competing views highlight the rift between factions advocating for closer cooperation with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party to boost electoral prospects and those concerned about political stability.

Some African National Congress insiders argue that the balance of power within the party has shifted significantly since the elections. They believe that previous cooperation with the Democratic Alliance contributed to vote losses, and that a coalition with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party is necessary to rebuild support ahead of the 2029 elections.

ActionSA Status and External Negotiations

Despite claims that the agreement between the African National Congress and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party is final, the role of the ActionSA party remains uncertain. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba stated that negotiations were still ongoing and that he was unaware of any finalized deal involving his party.

Mashaba noted that his negotiation team was locked in discussions until late the previous night, suggesting that the composition of the municipal government is not yet fully resolved. His comments contrast with assertions from African National Congress sources who claim the deal with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party is sealed.

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This discrepancy raises questions about the inclusivity and finality of the coalition talks. The African National Congress insider involved in the process stated that the Democratic Alliance had attempted to divide the opposition but failed, indicating a firm stance against further compromise with rival coalitions.

Presidential Absence and Strategic Positioning

African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa is not expected to attend the National Executive Committee meeting, according to party insiders. His absence is interpreted as a calculated decision to distance himself from potentially contentious outcomes, particularly regarding the move closer to the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

Reports indicate that the uMkhonto weSizwe Party has refused to participate in discussions involving Ramaphosa, underscoring deep political divisions between the ANC president and the party of former President Jacob Zuma. This refusal adds a layer of complexity to the coalition negotiations and internal party dynamics.

Additionally, allegations involving senior African National Congress figure Mike Mabuyakhulu have heightened tensions. Insiders claim Mabuyakhulu was approached to support a coalition with the Democratic Alliance, fueling internal disagreements and demands for clarity regarding attempts to influence the final coalition structure.