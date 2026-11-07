ANC and EFF Face Electoral Defeat in 2026 South African Local Government Elections

The 2026 South African local government elections delivered catastrophic results for the ANC and a significant setback for the EFF, reshaping the political landscape ahead of 2029.

The 2026 South Africa n local government elections have produced a decisive and dramatic shift in the country's political hierarchy, delivering what leaders across the spectrum describe as catastrophic setbacks for the governing African National Congress and significant losses for the Economic Freedom Fighters. Held on November 7, 2026, the polls marked the end of the ANC's decades-long dominance at the municipal level, while simultaneously pushing the EFF out of its historic third-place position.

ANC Leadership Accepts Catastrophic Loss

Angela Mbalula, the Secretary-General of the African National Congress, publicly acknowledged that the 2026 results were catastrophic for the party, signaling a profound crisis within the organization that has governed South Africa since 1994. Speaking from the Electoral Commission of South Africa results centre at Gallagher Estate in Midrand, Johannesburg, Mbalula stated that coalition negotiations are not currently a priority for the African National Congress, adding that the organization does not mind being placed in opposition. This admission marks a significant departure from previous rhetoric, suggesting that the party is grappling with the severity of its loss at the ballot box.

Also read ANC Faces Historic Electoral Low as MKP and DA Gain Ground in 2026 Local Elections

The political arena witnessed live coverage as journalists unpacked the results as they sat at 99 percent completion, highlighting the unprecedented nature of the turnout and the resulting data. The African National Congress, which has long relied on municipal strength to maintain national hegemony, now faces the prospect of a fragmented political environment where it must compete for survival rather than dictate policy from a position of strength.

EFF Records Largest Vote Decline

Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, described his party's performance in the 2026 local government elections as a setback rather than a defeat, though the statistical evidence points to a substantial erosion of their support base. The EFF support dropped from 10.3 percent in the 2021 local polls to just 6.2 percent in 2026, a decline that resulted in the party losing 612,326 votes nationally. This loss was significant enough to strip the Economic Freedom Fighters of its third-place standing, a position now occupied by the Jacob Zuma-led MK Party.

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Malema emphasized that the organization must take stock of these results ward by ward, municipality by municipality, and province by province. He argued that scars do not represent defeat but rather the survival and bravery of revolutionaries who had the courage to fight. However, he conceded that the results of these local polls would likely result in a delay in the path of ensuring reliable service delivery and dignity for poor people. The Economic Freedom Fighters have pledged to use this period of reflection to prepare for the upcoming national and provincial elections scheduled for 2029, promising to correct their messaging on service delivery.

MK Party Surges Amid Electoral Disputes

The rise of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party has been accompanied by serious allegations of electoral malpractice, particularly in the eThekwini district. The MK Party demanded that the Electoral Commission of South Africa immediately freeze the capturing of election results in disputed voting districts and wards in eThekwini. In a formal objection submitted to the commission on Friday, November 6, the party accused the Electoral Commission of South Africa of presiding over serious failures at its eThekwini Results Operations Centre.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party claimed that a system breakdown during the live results-capturing and data-transmission process had disrupted data streams and altered visible audit trails. They cited systemic failures, discrepancies in results, and irregularities in the counting and verification process as grounds for their demand. These allegations highlight the fragile trust in the electoral infrastructure and the intense scrutiny under which the 2026 elections were conducted.

Dominant Alliance Explores Coalition Options

While the ruling party struggles with defeat and the radicals face decline, the Democratic Alliance is positioning itself for strategic coalitions in key metropolitan areas. Helen Zille, the Democratic Alliance Johannesburg mayoral candidate, stated that her preferred coalition options in the city are ActionSA or the African National Congress. She argued that a two-party government would be easier to manage than a broad coalition involving several smaller parties, suggesting a pragmatic approach to local governance.

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Zille noted that preliminary election results suggested the Democratic Alliance could form a two-party coalition with either ActionSA or the African National Congress, although she cautioned that the final outcome would depend on the final results and subsequent negotiations. This stance indicates a consolidation of center-right and center-left forces in Johannesburg, potentially sidelining smaller parties in the administrative equation.

Smaller Parties Face Existential Challenges

For smaller political entities, the 2026 elections have been equally daunting. The Patriotic Alliance signaled that it is willing to work with the Democratic Alliance in coalition governments, despite party leader Gayton McKenzie's repeated criticism of the blue party. This concession came after the party lost its founding Eldorado Park Ward 18 in Johannesburg to the Democratic Alliance. Just after 5 pm on Friday, the Patriotic Alliance showed only 2 percent of voter support nationwide and 1 percent of support in Gauteng, forcing a recalibration of their political strategy.

As the Electoral Commission of South Africa continues to update the media on the progress of vote counting, the political landscape remains in flux. The combination of the African National Congress's catastrophic loss, the Economic Freedom Fighters' retreat, and the MK Party's controversial surge suggests that South Africa is entering a new era of multi-party fragmentation where municipal power will be negotiated through complex and unpredictable coalitions.