DA Leads Early Gauteng Results as ANC Support Drops Sharply in 2026 Local Elections

Early counting in South Africa's 2026 local government elections shows the DA leading in Gauteng with 40.9% while the ANC trails at 18.27%, a sharp decline for the ruling party in the province.

Early results from South Africa's 2026 local government elections show the Democratic Alliance leading in Gauteng with 40.9% of votes counted, while the ANC trails at 18.27%, a drastic decrease for the ruling party in the province.

The DA has surged past 40% in Gauteng, opening a commanding early lead over the ANC as vote counting continues. ActionSA follows with 14.88%, the Freedom Front Plus has 7.09%, and the EFF has 5.74%. In the most recent local government elections in 2021, the ANC received 36.06% of the total votes cast, followed by the DA with 28.7% and the EFF with 11.89%. The current figures reflect a sharp decline for the ANC in Gauteng.

Also read Voter Turnout Decides 2026 SA Municipal Elections as DA and ANC Battle

National Vote Figures Remain Close

Nationally, the ANC was narrowly ahead of the DA, recording 31.81% of the vote compared with the DA's 31.14%, according to early figures. Only 13.5% of voting districts had reported at the time of the latest numbers, meaning the national picture remains far from settled. Smaller parties are also contesting the municipal polls.

In the Western Cape, the DA was leading with 59.09% of the vote, while the Patriotic Alliance sat on 10.33% and the ANC was at just 10.16% in the early count. These figures are not final and could change as more districts report. The early numbers follow an election campaign in which the performance of municipalities, service delivery, and the state of local infrastructure were major issues for voters.

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Municipal elections determine who represents communities in local councils and who makes decisions about services such as water, electricity, refuse collection, roads, and public spaces. According to information released by the Electoral Commission of South Africa ahead of the election, approximately 29.2 million voters were registered across 23,696 voting stations, with 508 political parties contesting the municipal polls. Voting stations closed on Wednesday evening, 4 November, with the IEC moving into the counting and verification process.

Ballots are counted at the voting stations where they were cast, with political party agents, independent candidate agents, and accredited observers able to monitor proceedings. Once counting is completed, results are recorded on official result slips. These are checked and signed by relevant election officials, with party agents also able to verify the information. The results are then captured and subjected to the IEC's verification processes before being released.

This process is intended to ensure that the figures reflect the ballots actually cast and that any discrepancies can be investigated. The IEC has said that final results and municipal council seat allocations will be announced within seven days of the election, once counting, verification, and outstanding queries have been completed. Early numbers in the 2026 Local Government Elections for Gauteng show a drastic decrease in votes for the ANC while the DA leads the way.

Gauteng Results Show Decline for ANC

The DA has surged past 40% in Gauteng, opening a commanding early lead over the ANC as vote counting continues. In Gauteng, the DA has 40.9% of the votes counted, followed by the ANC on 18.27% and ActionSA with 14.88%. They are followed by the VF Plus on 7.09% and Julius Malema's EFF with 5.74%.

As a reminder, in the most recent Local Government Elections in 2021, the ANC received 36.06% of the total votes cast, followed by the DA with 28.7% and EFF with 11.89%. Nationally, the ANC was narrowly ahead of the DA, recording 31.81% of the vote compared with the DA's 31.14%. The figures reflected just 13.5% of voting districts reporting, meaning the national picture remains far from settled.

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Smaller parties, including the Patriotic Alliance, uMkhonto weSizwe, the Freedom Front Plus, and the Economic Freedom Fighters, are also contesting the polls. In the Western Cape, the DA was leading with 59.09% of the vote, while the PA sat on 10.33% and the ANC was at just 10.16% in the early count. Gauteng is also producing an interesting result. The DA was leading there with 40.89%, followed by ANC on 18.48%.

If the Gauteng figures remain broadly similar as counting progresses, it could be a significant blow for the ANC in one of South Africa's most important metropolitan areas. ActionSA's early showing also suggests that the contest for influence in the city could involve more than just the country's two largest political parties. These figures are not final, however, and the outcome could still change as more voting districts report their results.

The early numbers follow an election campaign in which the performance of the country's municipalities, service delivery, and the state of local infrastructure were major issues for voters. Municipal elections determine who represents communities in local councils and, ultimately, who makes decisions about services such as water, electricity, refuse collection, roads, and public spaces. The scale of the vote is significant.

Verification Process and Registration Details

According to information released by the Electoral Commission of South Africa ahead of the election, approximately 29.2 million voters were registered across 23,696 voting stations, with 508 political parties contesting the municipal polls. Voting stations closed on Wednesday evening, 4 November, with the IEC moving into the counting and verification process.

The commission has explained that ballots are counted at the voting stations where they were cast, with political party agents, independent candidate agents, and accredited observers able to monitor proceedings. Once counting has been completed, the results are recorded on official result slips. These are checked and signed by the relevant election officials, with party agents also able to verify the information. The results are then captured and subjected to the IEC's verification processes before being released.

This process is intended to ensure that the figures reflect the ballots actually cast and that any discrepancies can be investigated. The IEC has said that the final results and municipal council seat allocations will be announced within seven days of the election, once the necessary counting, verification, and outstanding queries have been completed. For now, the early results offer an indication of the direction in which voters may be leaning, but they do not yet tell the full story.