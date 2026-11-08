ANC and ActionSA Explore Coalition Amidst Eastern Cape Mob Justice Killings

Political realignments in Joburg emerge as ANC and ActionSA consider partnership while Eastern Cape reports two deaths in mob justice attack.

South African politics faces a complex realignment in Joburg as the African National Congress and ActionSA explore a potential coalition, while violence continues to plague the Eastern Cape with two confirmed deaths from a mob justice attack.

Eastern Cape Violence Arrests Made

Two individuals were killed in an Eastern Cape mob justice attack, prompting law enforcement to arrest four suspects for murder. The incident highlights ongoing safety concerns in the region and has drawn immediate attention from provincial authorities.

Also read ANC blames ActionSA for declining electoral support in Gauteng townships

Joburg Coalition Dynamics Explained

The African National Congress and ActionSA are currently negotiating a potential alliance that could reshape local governance in Johannesburg. This development is likely to ignite a complex power struggle with the Democratic Alliance regarding the terms of its collaboration with the ANC.

ANC Leadership Resistance Stated

Joburg ANC leadership could resist demands to include the DA in any governance structure, mirroring Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Lesufi previously refused to include the DA in his provincial coalition administration in 2024, setting a precedent for exclusionary partnerships.

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ActionSA Stance on Partnerships

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has ruled out working with Patricia de Lille, stating that she must return to Cape Town. Mashaba emphasized that he worked hard to build his party and would not like to see it abused again, indicating a firm stance on independent political identity.

Impact on Future Local Governance

Given that both the ANC and ActionSA have explicitly ruled out the DA as a potential partner, they appear to be laying the groundwork for a possible coalition that includes the EFF. This strategic move aims to form a local unity coalition that excludes their primary political rival in the metro area.