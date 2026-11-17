ActionSA has responded to the ANC's written coalition proposal, which would make Herman Mashaba Johannesburg mayor and keep Nasiphi Moya in Tshwane while the ANC leads Ekurhuleni, shutting the DA out of Gauteng's metros.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has confirmed that his party has responded to the ANC's written coalition proposal and is awaiting feedback. He said the ANC gave ActionSA a written proposal and that ActionSA responded the same night.

Mashaba added that ActionSA reiterated its commitment to fighting corruption and professionalising the public service. The African National Congress and ActionSA are edging closer to a coalition deal that could shut the Democratic Alliance out of power in Gauteng's three metropolitan municipalities. The deal would reshape municipal power structures by excluding the DA from leadership roles in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Negotiations over the division of mayoral positions are at an advanced stage.

Also read ANC and DA Offer Competing Concessions to ActionSA for Control of Gauteng Metros

Mashaba and Moya Mayoral Positions

Under the ANC's proposal, Mashaba would return as Johannesburg mayor and Nasiphi Moya would retain her position as Tshwane mayor. The ANC would retain the mayoral post in Ekurhuleni. This marks a major shift, because the DA emerged as the largest party in all three metros in recent elections but failed to secure an outright majority in any council. The ANC resolved to prioritise its partnership with ActionSA after internal resistance to continuing local government alliances with the DA.

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Several members of the party's National Executive Committee view the DA as a partner of last resort and prefer coalitions with ideologically aligned groups. The ANC is therefore focusing heavily on position allocations while trying to consolidate talks with smaller parties into a broader governing arrangement before finalising terms with ActionSA. ActionSA has shown reluctance to join the ANC's proposed Government of Local Unity structure, which aims to include several other political entities.

Instead, ActionSA favours a political management committee limited to the primary participating partners. ActionSA expects the ANC to manage all discussions with smaller parties and return with a consolidated proposal, so that direct negotiations remain primarily between the two major coalition partners. Johannesburg remains a central sticking point, with clear disagreements over who should serve as mayor. Mashaba is seeking the Johannesburg mayoralty as a non-negotiable component of any agreement.

Loyiso Masuku And SACP Arrangements

The ANC prefers its regional chairperson, Loyiso Masuku, citing her experience as finance MMC and deputy mayor, but faces challenges due to a lack of premier list candidates. The party acknowledges it is on the back foot in these talks and may consider supporting Mashaba or offering Masuku a deputy role to secure an agreement. To overcome the absence of proportional representation seats in any Gauteng council, the ANC is exploring an arrangement with the South African Communist Party.

The SACP holds proportional representation seats in all three metros, including two in Johannesburg, three in Tshwane and two in Ekurhuleni. Insiders note that the SACP is expected to accommodate one ANC-aligned candidate on its list per council, allowing that candidate to lead the ANC caucus despite being elected under a different banner. On Wednesday, 18 November, Mashaba revealed that he had not spoken to DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis since the previous week.

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DA Candidate Changes And Council Postponement

The DA is considering replacing its Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, with Hill-Lewis. This potential change follows signals from ActionSA that it would support the DA only if Zille is removed from the candidate list. The situation highlights the fragile nature of existing alliances and the high stakes involved in determining municipal leadership for the upcoming term. Tshwane has postponed its inaugural council meeting from 19 November to 26 November.

Both the DA and ActionSA reportedly requested the postponement, giving political parties another week to negotiate. Meanwhile, the ANC has postponed its coalition briefing for a second time, citing ongoing negotiations with political parties.