Rustenburg Key Election Battleground as Candidates Face Mining Instability and Poor Services

Political analyst Prof André Duvenhage says Rustenburg is one of the most important municipalities to watch in Wednesday's local government elections, with the ANC facing significant resistance amid poor service delivery and mining instability.

Rustenburg is one of the most important municipalities to watch in Wednesday's local government elections because of its economic significance, but attention is focused on major metros, says political analyst Prof André Duvenhage.

Duvenhage, from North-West University, warned that sluggish economic growth, poor service delivery and deteriorating infrastructure continue to undermine municipalities such as Rustenburg in the North West. He said the failure to create sustained economic growth and development is one of the biggest challenges. Statistics show that over the past decade growth has remained below 1%, he added. Businesses are leaving areas where service delivery is poor and relocating to regions where infrastructure and municipal services are more reliable, Duvenhage said.

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He pointed to repeated governance interventions in municipalities such as Ditsobotla, also in the North West, as evidence of the consequences of poor administration. Businesses cannot operate without reliable roads, water, electricity and sanitation, he said. When those basic services fail, investment leaves, he warned. Duvenhage said people should vote for a party that can create an environment where businesses can thrive, investments can be attracted and jobs can be created.

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That should be the main consideration, he said. He warned that Rustenburg's economic prospects were being threatened by instability in the mining industry, coupled with South Africa's strained economic and financial position. We know the mining industry is currently very unstable, Duvenhage said. He added that South Africa's foreign relationships with some of the big powers in the Western world are not what they should be, and that export markets are in trouble.

Mayoral Candidates Outline Rustenburg Plans

Among the candidates hoping to wear the mayoral chain for Rustenburg local municipality are Ofentse Kombe from ActionSA, the EFF's Israel Monaise, and the ANC's Wendy Matsemela. ActionSA Rustenburg mayoral candidate Ofentse Kombe says tackling corruption, reducing water and electricity losses, and improving service delivery will be key priorities if he is elected. According to Kombe, tackling irregular expenditure and service delivery failures would be among his priorities.

He said the municipality continues to spend money on contractors for functions that should be performed by municipal employees. This results in unnecessary duplication and wastage of taxpayer money, Kombe said. On Rustenburg's economic significance, Kombe described the municipality as the heartbeat of the North West. When Rustenburg works, the province works, he said.

Poor service delivery discourages investment, and without investment there can be no meaningful job creation, Kombe said. Kombe urged residents to participate in the elections, noting only 36% of voters cast ballots in the 2021 local government elections. If more residents vote, they can fundamentally change the direction of governance in Rustenburg, he said.

EFF Rustenburg mayoral candidate Israel Monaise says the party plans to strengthen service delivery accountability, improve water infrastructure and ensure mining communities benefit more from the municipality's mineral wealth. Monaise said the EFF would prioritise improving service delivery response times and strengthening water infrastructure. He said the EFF intends introducing a digital reporting portal that would allow residents to log service delivery complaints and track municipal responses. Monaise called for greater benefits for communities living near mining operations.

EFF Proposes Industrialisation and Mining Benefits

He said Rustenburg contributes billions to the country's economy through the mining sector, but many communities remain surrounded by informal settlements and continue to experience poor living conditions. He said the EFF would engage mining companies to strengthen their social responsibility commitments, improve health care facilities, and support economic diversification. We cannot rely on mining forever, Monaise said. We need to industrialise Rustenburg and prepare for a future beyond mining, he added.

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ANC Rustenburg mayoral candidate Wendy Matsemela outlined her plans to improve service delivery and reposition the municipality as a metropolitan area ahead of the local government elections. Should the ANC's Matsemela win the mayorship, she will engage national government on introducing a haulage grant to help repair roads affected by heavy trucks travelling to and from mining operations. She said the municipality's contribution to the national economy should translate into better services and improved living conditions for its residents.

As a result, her party's priorities would include improving the delivery of basic services, including water, sanitation, electricity and roads. Local government is the sphere of government closest to communities, and therefore I would have a responsibility to ensure residents received services efficiently, Matsemela said. According to Duvenhage, Rustenburg was likely to remain a closely contested municipality due to growing dissatisfaction with service delivery and the influence of opposition parties.

There is significant resistance to the ANC in Rustenburg, he said. The EFF and labour-aligned groupings have a strong presence and remain critical of the governing party, particularly over issues such as Marikana.

Rustenburg May Face Coalition Politics

As a result, it may be difficult for the ANC to secure an outright majority in Rustenburg, Duvenhage said. Voters should focus less on political rhetoric and more on which party has the capacity to deliver basic services and stimulate economic growth, he said. People should prioritise service delivery, stability, economic growth and job creation, Duvenhage said.

They should vote for a party that can create an environment where businesses can thrive, investments can be attracted and jobs can be created, he added. That should be the main consideration, Duvenhage said. Municipalities such as Rustenburg, Matlosana and Madibeng are more competitive and may move towards coalition politics, Duvenhage added.